Resource recovery firm Veolia has published reportedly comprehensive testing on the incineration of PFAS compounds. The tests appear to demonstrate that high temperature incineration is a proven and reliable disposal solution for high concentrations of targeted PFAS, destroying greater than 99% of targeted substances, including up to 99.9999% of PFOS and PFHxS.

PFAS contamination is a critical challenge due to its widespread presence and persistent nature. This latest testing was conducted using the EPA’s most current guidance, and Veolia said it “advances the scientific understanding of PFAS disposal and gives cities and industries more options for management of these compounds.”

The two-phased study was conducted at the firm’s hazardous waste incinerator in Port Arthur, Texas in July and October of 2024 by a third-party provider. The facility was chosen based on its track record of managing PFAS-containing material, and its ability to reach a secondary combustion chamber temperature of 2,040°F (around 1,155°C) and a residence time of 2.3 seconds.

The testing evaluated thermal treatment of AFFF fire fighting foam, PFAS-contaminated soil and spent carbon water treatment media in alignment with the EPA’s most current guidance for solids, liquids and stack air emissions (EPA Interim Guidance on the Destruction and Disposal of PFAS – April 8, 2024). The testing used the OTM-45 and OTM-50 methods to evaluate products of incomplete combustion (PICs) in stack air emissions. The test results were recently announced at the 2025 PFAS Forum V in Tampa, Florida.

The key findings of the testing included:

High temperature incineration is an efficient disposal solution for high concentrations of targeted PFAS, destroying greater than 99% of targeted substances, including up to 99.9999% of PFOS and PFHxS. Solid residue: In 41 of 45 samples, there were no detectable quantities of the target PFAS in any of the ash, slag or filter cake. In four ash samples, target PFAS levels close to the method detection limit were identified.

In 41 of 45 samples, there were no detectable quantities of the target PFAS in any of the ash, slag or filter cake. In four ash samples, target PFAS levels close to the method detection limit were identified. Liquid residue : Very low levels of the target PFAS were detected in liquid residues; the target PFAS residuals were below the method detection minimum, as well as the Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) set by the EPA for drinking water.

: Very low levels of the target PFAS were detected in liquid residues; the target PFAS residuals were below the method detection minimum, as well as the Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) set by the EPA for drinking water. Air emissions: The destruction and removal efficiency (DRE) was greater than 99% for the majority of target PFAS, and few to no PICs were detected during incineration, indicating highly effective destruction.

“This testing demonstrated that high temperature incineration is a reliable and proven disposal solution for high concentrations of targeted PFAS,” said Bob Cappadona, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia North America’s Environmental Solutions and Services business.

Veolia says it has treated more than 24 billion gallons of water for PFAS at more than 30 sites, with dozens more under construction or in planning.

Veolia says its BeyondPFAS suite of offerings is intended to help industries and businesses confronting the challenge of regulated PFAS compounds in their water supplies, work processes or waste streams. “It streamlines Veolia’s offerings with a holistic approach from initial site assessment and sampling, to implementation of tailored treatment technologies, through proper handling and disposing of contaminants in line with current EPA-recommended methods such as incineration, deep well injection and secured, approved landfills.”