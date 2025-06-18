Image: Supplied

Versuni, a global leader in domestic appliances, is dedicated to transforming houses into homes through innovative, sustainable, and consumer-centric products. It develops, manufactures, and markets Philips-branded home appliances under a trademark license from Royal Philips.

Carrying forward Philips’ 130-year legacy through innovation, Versuni brings trusted, high-quality solutions tailored to the evolving needs of consumers. The company’s scale is significant, operating in over 100 countries with more than 6,000 employees, with global sales exceeding EUR3bn.

This formidable market presence is supported by a diverse portfolio covering kitchen appliances, coffee machines, garment care, floor care and air care—featuring globally recognised and beloved brands, including Philips, Saeco, Senseo, Gaggia, L’OR, Preethi, and Philips Walita.

For the MENA region, Philips stands as the main brand, anchoring Versuni’s very strong geographical footprint. The company holds a powerful position in the small domestic appliances market across MENA, attributed to its wide array of product categories that effectively cater to diverse consumer needs.

This regional focus underscores Versuni’s commitment to understanding and serving local markets—a commitment that Milena Elmasoglu, Regional President of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa Region at Versuni, continues to champion across MENA.

At its core, Versuni’s purpose is to elevate the home experience, believing that a home is more than just a physical space—it’s a hub of comfort, wellbeing, and personal expression. This vision drives the creation of smart, sustainable, and beautifully engineered appliances designed to enhance daily life.

Versuni’s innovation is underscored by its ownership of over 900 patents across its product categories. Sustainability is intrinsically woven into Versuni’s operations. Versuni is actively committed to reducing its environmental footprint, including efforts to incorporate more recycled materials into its products and developing circular business models that champion repair and reuse.

This dedication extends to sustainable packaging solutions, utilising 100 per cent recycled and 100 per cent recyclable paper.

Beyond product design, Versuni emphasises supply chain responsibility, partnering with suppliers who uphold high standards for working environments and employee welfare.

Versuni’s focus on consumer needs and innovation, supported by a strong commitment to sustainability, strengthens its position as a forward-thinking and iconic company in the MENA region.