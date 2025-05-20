In the summer of 2024, a study was conducted on Terceira Island in the Azores Archipelago, Portugal, aiming to characterise the vertical diversity and spatial distribution patterns of arthropods within native and exotic forest ecosystems. This study forms part of a broader research initiative designed to investigate how alterations in habitat structure influence the complexity and stability of arthropod food webs in Azorean forest habitats. By systematically sampling arthropods across multiple vertical strata —from forest floor to canopy the study aimed to generate detailed insights into the ecological dynamics governing biodiversity patterns and species interactions. Results from this monitoring will contribute significantly to understanding the ecological impacts of forest composition and management strategies, ultimately providing information for conservation planning and habitat restoration efforts aimed at preserving arthropod diversity and ecological resilience in island ecosystems.

Lhoumeau S, Leite A, Parmentier L, Massard C, Vounatsi M, Lucie G, Borges PAV (2025) Vertical distribution of arthropod assemblages in native and exotic forests of Terceira Island (Azores, Portugal). Biodiversity Data Journal 13: e154240. https://doi.org/10.3897/BDJ.13.e154240