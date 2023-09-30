



The Government could hike the ISA allowance to £30,000 a year as ministers are said to be looking at expanding the savings rules. A person can currently invest £20,000 in ISAs each financial year without paying tax on any interest or income they derive from the savings account. There are reports Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering an additional allowance, for ISA savings invested in businesses listed in the London Stock Exchange. David Macdonald, founder of Path Financial, told Express.co.uk an increase to the allowance is arguably “overdue” as the last one was in April 2017. He said: “The rate of increase has been well ahead of inflation over its history. Pension maximums went up unexpectedly from £40,000 to £60,000 recently so we could easily see another jump in line with that to £30,000.”

He encouraged people to make use of their ISA allowance as the current high interest rates mean savers are more likely to pay tax on their other savings. Under the current rules, a basic rate taxpayer can earn up to £1,000 in interest each year and not pay tax, which decreases to £500 for higher rate earners, and to zero for those on the additional rate. Mr Macdonald said: “Now, even £20,000 invested at five percent gets you close to paying tax on the interest as a basic-rate tax-payer so it means you have to pay attention and use the ISA allowance.

“For people prepared to invest in a stocks and shares ISA all gains will be free of capital gains tax (CGT) and all dividends will be free of income tax in an ISA. “Since allowances on capital gains tax and dividends have come down in recent years then again it makes sheltering investments in an ISA very important. Really all savers would benefit from reduced taxes by utilising a higher ISA allowance.” Adam Thrower, head of Savings at Shawbrook, said changes to ISA policy could be a “big boost for savers if done right”.