Millions are bracing for impact of first cyclone to hit Queensland and New South Wales since 1974.

Millions of people on Australia’s east coast are bracing for their first tropical cyclone in more than five decades as authorities urge residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate their homes.

Storm warnings affected millions of people on Wednesday along more than 500km (311 miles) of coastline in the states of Queensland and New South Wales amid warnings that Tropical Cyclone Alfred could bring winds of up to 155km/h (96mph).

Alfred is expected to land as a Category 2 storm early on Friday morning near Brisbane, Australia’s third-largest city, home to 2.5 million people, and Queensland’s capital.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said total rainfall from the event could be as much as 800mm (31.5 inches) in some regions – more than the average total for March.

Authorities have warned that heavy rainfall could result in life-threatening flash flooding.

“This is a very rare event for southeast Queensland … it has been many decades since this part of the state experienced [a cyclone],” Queensland Premier David Crisafulli told reporters.

Southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales were last hit by a cyclone in 1974.

The last time a cyclone threatened to hit Brisbane was in 1990, but it narrowly missed the city.

Crisafulli urged Queensland residents near coastal areas to follow evacuation orders.

“If it was the case that this [cyclone], which has strengthened, was to cross on high tide in the middle of the night, and you’re in that storm surge, the last place you want to be is in your home. So, now’s the time [to evacuate],” he said.

“If you are in a storm tide zone or you’re in an area where you know there is riverine flooding, you really need to consider and think about your evacuation plan now,” Crisafulli added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered to “provide whatever resources are required” for state governments to carry out rescue operations.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also urged residents to “bunker down over the next 48 hours and get through what may be a very difficult time”.

Minns said authorities are particularly concerned about communities along creeks and rivers expected to flood in northern New South Wales.

“The Northern Rivers [community] has gone through hell over the last few years,” Minns said, referring to floods in the area in 2022, when several rivers burst their banks due to heavy rains.

Experts warn that Cyclone Alfred may be worst felt in areas south of the storm’s eye, along tourist beaches from the Gold Coast to northern New South Wales.

Thousands of residents have left their homes, with authorities rushing to open evacuation centres.

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare as people stock up on essentials, while sandbags are also reportedly in short supply.