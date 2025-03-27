Commenting on 2020 Galwan clashes that created tensions between India and China, External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the two nations are working to rebuild ties damaged by the Galwan valley clashes of 2020, but some issues remain unresolved. He added that a tense relationship benefits neither country.

“It wasn’t just the bloodshed, it was the disregard of written agreements…The departure from the terms of what was agreed to was very sharp and very substantial,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar acknowledged that while the relationship has improved since October last year, certain challenges persist. “We’re still dealing with some parts of this, it is not that the issue has completely gone away,” he said. He noted that efforts are ongoing to address the damage from the 2020 clashes, adding, “We genuinely, sincerely think that this is in our mutual interest.”

India and China reached a disengagement agreement in October for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh. Days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan, leading to decisions aimed at improving bilateral relations.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of managing differences to prevent them from turning into disputes. “We do compete on many issues. But because we compete, it doesn’t mean that there should be a conflict between us. We are very realistic about it,” he said.

Live Events



In October, India and China firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.Days after the agreement was finalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan and took a number of decisions to improve the ties.Jaishankar said differences between India and China should not become disputes.

India and China could have differences in the foreseeable future but they shouldn’t become disputes, he said.

“We do compete on many issues. But because we compete, it doesn’t mean that there should be a conflict between us. We are very realistic about it,” the external affairs minister said.

There are ways of addressing the issues, he said.

Jaishankar said a tense relationship between the two countries does not serve interests of either side.

“How do we benefit by having a very tense relationship with that large number of troops out there in a very hostile environment and on all the collateral damage which it has done to the relationship,” he said.

“Because obviously, if peace and tranquillity in the border areas are disturbed, then the rest of the relationship can’t go on as well,” he added.