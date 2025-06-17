Veteran Egyptian actor Yehia al-Fakharany is set to star in a stage production of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear” for the third time in his career.

He is currently finalizing rehearsals, with the play scheduled to open at the end of June.

Minister of Culture, Ahmed Fouad Hanou, recently attended a rehearsal of “King Lear” at the National Theater. He announced that the show would officially open to the public by the end of the month.

Al-Fakharany leads a large cast of stars, including Tarek al-Desouki, Tamer al-Kashef, Mohamed al-Azayzi, Ahmed Othman, Hassan Youssef, Tarek Sharaf, and Reem al-Masry.

The production is directed by Shady Sorour.

The Minister of Culture expressed his immense pleasure at al-Fakharany’s return to the National Theater stage, emphasizing that the esteemed actor is a symbol of genuine creativity, possessing unique talent and an exceptional career.

He added that “King Lear” marks the convergence of sophisticated theatrical creativity and brilliant performance, commending the outstanding artistic level of preparation. He congratulated al-Fakharany on his return, stating it will restore the theater’s brilliance and glory.

He also emphasized that the revival of “King Lear” represents a significant step in the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to support serious and distinguished theater.

The Minister is always eager to provide the technical and logistical support for the show’s success and to create a suitable environment for a strong and promising theater season.

Al-Fakharany thanked the Minister of Culture for his full support and keen follow-up of all preparation stages for the show, affirming that “King Lear” holds a special place in his artistic history.

The Head of the Artistic Home for Theater, Hisham Atwa, lauded the immense value of veteran actor al-Fakharany and his significant role in enriching the Egyptian theater movement. He highlighted that “King Lear” is an exceptional production anticipated to draw a large audience, announcing the official opening will be in the last week of June at the National Theater.

The return of “King Lear”

In this new production, al-Fakharany marks his third portrayal of King Lear, but this time, he embodies the character at its true age of 80. Having previously played the role in his sixties, this iteration promises to be the most authentic and true to the written character. Al-Fakharany explained that this will allow him to convey the character’s psychological state through all its stages and conditions.

Al-Fakharany’s third portrayal of “King Lear” comes shortly after his selection as a symbol of Arab Culture for 2025. This coincides with the 11th annual Arab Poetry Day.

The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) recently announced his selection in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Arab art and culture. Throughout his long career, al-Fakharany has played a crucial role in promoting Arab cultural identity, with his enduring creativity impacting various generations, making him an icon of Egyptian and Arab art.

Al-Fakharany first performed “King Lear” 23 years ago in 2001, at the National Theater. That production featured a large cast, including the late Ashraf Abdel Ghafour, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Ashraf Abdel Baky, and Salwa Mohamed Ali, and was directed by the late Ahmed Abdel Halim.

He reprised the role in 2019 at Cairo Show Theater, with a different ensemble of stars. This cast included the late Farouk al-Fishawy, along with Rania Farid Shawky, Heba Magdy, Nedal al-Shafey, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Nasser Seif, Ayman al-Shewy, Ahmed Azmy, Ahmed Fouad Selim, and Mohamed Fahim. Tamer Karam directed this rendition.

When asked about his particular affinity for “King Lear”, al-Fakharany explained that he had reviewed numerous plays and scripts before committing to “King Lear,” but he became convinced that this play was the best and most suitable offering for his audience.

“King Lear” is based on the famous work by English writer William Shakespeare and has been performed multiple times on stage and adapted for cinema globally. The play’s events unfold as King Lear decides to abdicate his throne and divide his kingdom among his three daughters: Regan, Cordelia, and Goneril. He intends to grant the largest share of his kingdom to his most beloved daughter, the youngest, Cordelia.

However, his two elder daughters, try to manipulate their father with flattery. Cordelia, in contrast, declares her love without embellishment, which enrages her father, leading him to disown her.

The events escalate as his two elder daughters refuse to host him in their homes, driving Lear to madness as he wanders in a storm. His exiled youngest daughter eventually returns with an army, and her sisters lose the battle. The play concludes tragically with Lear and all his daughters dying, concluding a gripping story about love, betrayal, power, and fatherhood.

