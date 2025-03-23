Stand back, ladies and gentlemen, James “Rev. Shark” DePorre is getting ready to roll the dice.

Investors have been going through a tough time of it lately as tariffs, massive layoffs and heavy duty federal spending cuts have dominated the headlines and severely whupped the stock market.

While all this has been going on, DePorre, a self-taught stock trader and founder of Shark Investing, has been focused on stock picking “as the volatility in the indexes tends to create opportunities.”

“One of the primary reasons that I focus heavily on small-cap stocks is that they are often very mispriced when there are big moves in the indexes,” he said in his recent TheStreet Pro column. “Part of that is due to the lack of institutional coverage, and part of it is due to illiquidity.”

If you understand the fundamentals of a stock and watch the charts carefully, DePorre noted, “you will find some exceptional opportunities.”

Gambling.com CEO: We capped productive year

A good example of this is, he said, Gambling.com (GAMB) , which provides digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry.

DePorre said the company’s shares fell sharply earlier this month after Cantor Fitzgerald had issued an overweight rating and a $20 target.

“The main reason it fell was because of overall market conditions,” he explained. “There were no changes in the fundamentals. What was particularly interesting is that the company had not yet reported fourth-quarter earnings but had preannounced very solid revenues.”

Let’s take a look at some stats:

A fifth (20%) of U.S. adults placed a sports bet in the past 12 months, according to a NerdWallet survey, up 67% from a 2023 survey.

Americans who bet on sports in the past 12 months say they’ve spent an average $3,284 on gambling during this time, which could be a combination of sports betting and other gambling.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of the survey’s respondents said their top motivation for sports betting was to make extra money.

Online gambling, which encompasses both online sports betting and iGaming, reported revenue of $2.36 billion nationwide in January, a 14.6% increase year-over-year, the American Gaming Association said.

And online gambling made up 36.3% of the total market in January, the association said, up from 35% in 2024.

On March 20 Gambling.com posted fourth-quarter earnings of 35 cents a share, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of 25 cents. The company reported revenue of $35.3 million for the quarter, compared with analysts’ expectations of $35.2 million.

In the year-earlier quarter the company earned 16 cents a share on revenue of $32.5 million.

Looking ahead, the company projected 2025 revenue at $170 million to $174 million, representing 35% growth. More than 20% of revenue is expected to come from subscriptions.

“We capped an active and productive year during which we set the stage for continued strong growth in 2025 and beyond,” Charles Gillespie, co-founder and chief executive of Gambling.com Group, said in a statement.

“In 2024, we extended our record of delivering full-year revenue, adjusted Ebitda and free cash flow growth with those metrics improving 17%, 33%, and 81%, respectively, year-over-year,” he said.

Trader: Gambling.com a great value in a good niche

In addition, Gillespie said, the company strengthened its product and market positioning organically as well as through the acquisitions of Freebets.com and Odds Holdings, the parent of OddsJam, a provider of arbitrage betting software.

“With the biggest and most talented team we have ever had and an enhanced product offering, we are making great progress towards our goal of reaching $100 million in annual adjusted Ebitda,” he said.

Shares of Gambling.com are down 6% since January, but the stock has climbed 50.4% from a year ago.

Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon raised the firm’s price target on Gambling.com to $19 from $18 and affirmed an outperform rating on the shares.

The company reported strong fourth-quarter growth and reiterated 2025 guidance for growth of roughly 35% in revenue and 40% in Ebitda, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Gambling.com, a “standout performer” in the affiliate space, has strong momentum, a growing portfolio of complementary businesses, and a model that benefits from ongoing iGaming strength, Beynon said.

Jefferies, which has a buy rating and $21 price target on the shares. said the company’s quarterly results were “solid” at Gambling.com, which reiterated its fiscal 2025 guidance from its preannouncement of Feb. 19.

The quarterly results and management commentary support the firm’s view on Gambling.com’s differentiation as an iGaming-focused, global provider less exposed to online sports betting volatility.

The company’s repurchase of 486,000 shares in the quarter “provides incremental support for the bull case,” the firm said.

Rev Shark knows what he plans to do with Gambling.com shares.

“The stock looks like a great value in a good niche, and I will continue to trade it very aggressively,” he said.

