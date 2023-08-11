Rockstar Games has announced that Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM and RedM, is now officially a part of the development studio.

These are two of the biggest creator and roleplaying communities for Rockstar titles.

News that Cfx.re is now officially a part of Rockstar Games was announced today by both parties, with the former calling it a “huge step forward” in the growth of the FiveM and RedM communities, and an opportunity to advance the platform and the creative community surrounding it.

10 Minutes of GTA 5 PS5 Ray tracing gameplay

“While our day-to-day operations won’t have any noticeable changes, with Rockstar’s support, we are going to continue to improve our platform and we are truly excited for what this means for our users, community, and creators,” said the team.

“And for those curious about what else Rockstar is working on, please understand that our partnership with Rockstar Games is focused on our FiveM and RedM platforms. So please, do not ask us about the next GTA.

Back in 2015, Rockstar called FiveM an unauthorized service that facilitated piracy and banned the creators. The company even reportedly sent two private investigators to the mod maker’s home to discuss how to cease their activities regarding GTA.

However, Rockstar changed its tune a bit in 2022 when it updated its policy on single-player mods that cover roleplay, which was both a sigh of relief and a bit of fresh air for many involved.

Now, the developer has welcomed the mod and the community into the fold.

“Over the past few years, we’ve watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers,” said the company in a statement.

“As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community.”

“By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

Rockstar said it will be sharing more in the weeks and months ahead. Hopefully, it will tell us what this could mean for GTA 6 which is slated to arrive sometime in 2025 or 2026.