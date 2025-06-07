The Eagles’ pass rush that relentlessly pressured Patrick Mahomes was a big part of the reason they won Super Bowl LIX, but that pass rush will look different in 2025: Josh Sweat, who led the team in sacks in the regular season and had 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl, is gone. Milton Williams, who was third on the team in sacks in the regular season and had two sacks in the Super Bowl, is gone. Defensive ends Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff are gone.

But Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t worried.

Fangio mentioned Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari as players he thinks he can count on to be a big part of the pass rush this season.

“I feel good about Nolan,” Fangio said. “I think we’ll feel good about Jalyx now that he’s gonna get a lot of reps and develop. He played good for us down the stretch last year, and played a lot, as you saw, so I feel good about those two guys, and I think they’ll continue to improve. We’ve got Uche, we’ve got Azeez, we’ve got three other guys there. I think we’ll be fine.”

The Eagles suffered heavy losses on defense in free agency, but Fangio has repeatedly said he trusts General Manager Howie Roseman to give him a roster he can succeed with. The roster will look different in 2025, but that doesn’t mean it can’t again land in the Super Bowl.