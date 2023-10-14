Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has impressed everyone with his realistic portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur. The teaser of the film, which was released yesterday, gave a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal as legendary army officer who led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, will showcase the life and achievements of Sam Manekshaw, who was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. His distinguished military career spanned four decades from the British era and through five wars, including the Second World War.

Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Real vs Reel pictures of Sam Bahadur

The teaser of Sam Bahadur has received positive response from the fans and critics alike, who praised Vicky Kaushal‘s look and performance as Sam Manekshaw. The actor has undergone extensive training and preparation for the role, which is evident from his resemblance to the real-life hero.

Watch the teaser if you haven’t –

Sanya Malhotra In Awe Of Vicky Kaushal’s Stunning Transformation Into Sam Bahadur

Sanya Malhotra expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with director Meghna Gulzar, stating that they wrapped up the shooting of Sam Bahadur in March.

Sanya Malhotra was asked about her experience working with Vicky Kaushal and what she learned from his acting. With admiration in her eyes, Sanya expressed that witnessing Vicky’s on-set performance was a significant moment for her. She confessed that she couldn’t see Vicky as himself anymore; instead, he completely embodied the character of Sam. Despite joining the production a few months after filming began, Sanya was astonished by Vicky’s remarkable transformation. Seeing him in action as Sam, she was captivated by the thought, “This man is not himself; he has completely immersed himself in the role of Sam.”

Vicky Kaushal on wrapping the film

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share the wrap of the film and expressed his gratitude for being a part of the project. He wrote, “Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1.12.2023 (sic).”

Sam Bahadur is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and promises to be a tribute to the man who shaped India’s history.

