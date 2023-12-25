Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur released on December 1st in cinemas. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer. The film is based on India’s first field marshal Sam Manekshaw who played a key role during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and the liberation of Bangladesh.

Film clashed with Animal and that limited its screening as well as audience. Still film managed to fight it out at box office and good jumps over the weekend followed by steady weekdays ensured good week one followed by super solid 2nd week, 3rd week and 4th week.

Sam Bahadur Set To Cross 87 Cr Nett India Lifetime

Film took a good start at box office. Film was doing good numbers in multiplexes in big cities and high end properties. Due to adult rating of Animal, this film is the only choice for families.

Film collected good 6.25 cr nett day one. As expected today on day two, film jumped by 40% on morning shows. Film collected 9 cr nett on day two and with decent trend on day 3, film crossed 10.30 cr nett. Film has crossed decent 25.55 cr nett weekend. Film was steady on weekdays. Film collected 3.50 cr nett on Monday and added same 3.50 cr nett on Tuesday without any drop. Film added 3.25 cr nett on Wednesday and 2.95 cr nett on Thursday. Film crossed decent 38.75 cr nett in week one

On 2nd Friday, film jumped from previous day. Film crossed 3.60 cr nett and as expected, film jumped big on 2nd Saturday by 93% and collected 7 cr nett. Film again jumped on 2nd Sunday and collected 7.70 cr nett. Film crossed solid 18.30 cr nett over 2nd weekend. Film springs a surprise on 2nd Monday with little drop from 2nd Friday. Film crossed 2.27 cr nett on day 11, 2.25 cr nett on day 12, 2 cr nett on day 13 and 1.93 cr nett on day 14.

Film collected 26.90 cr nett in 2nd week which is just drop of 31% from 1st week. Film has crossed 65.65 cr nett in two weeks. Film held supremely well in 3rd week and collected 16.50 cr nett plus. Film added 2.70 cr nett over 4th weekend despite big Christmas releases.

Thus film has crossed 100 crore worldwide gross. Film will be in cinemas for next couple of weeks in few screens despite release of biggies. Cinemas have increased the shows of the film after solid 4th weekend.

Film has total of 84.90 cr nett. With a few days of run ahead, it is bound to score a good lifetime total in range of 86 – 88 cr nett plus and 115 crore worldwide gross. A successful film and 2nd one for Vicky Kaushal in 2023 after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke!

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection

India:

1st Week:

Friday: 6.25 cr

Saturday: 9 cr

Sunday: 10.30 cr

Monday: 3.50 cr

Tuesday: 3.50 cr

Wednesday: 3.25 cr

Thursday: 2.95 cr

1st Week Total: 38.75 cr nett

2nd Week:

Friday: 3.60 cr

Saturday: 7 cr

Sunday: 7.70 cr

Monday: 2.27 cr

Tuesday: 2.40 cr

Wednesday: 2 cr

Thursday: 1.93 cr

2nd Week Total: 26.90 cr nett

3rd Week:

Friday: 2.30 cr

Saturday: 4.60 cr

Sunday: 5.20 cr

Monday: 1.45 cr

Tuesday: 1.30 cr

Wednesday: 1.20 cr

Thursday: 0.50 cr

3rd Week Total: 16.55 cr nett

4th Week

Friday: 0.50 cr

Saturday: 1 cr

Sunday: 1.20 cr

Total: 84.90 cr nett

Overseas: $1.80 million ($15 cr)

Worldwide gross: 112 cr

About Sam Bahadur

