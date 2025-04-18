Toronto police have released the identities of two young men who were the victims of a double fatal shooting in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood earlier this week.

The shooting happened on April 15 at around 11:15 p.m. in the Bain and Logan avenues area, near Withrow Park.

Police said when officers arrived they found two people — now identified as 18-year-old Quentin Caza and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil — suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them died at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital where he later died as well, police said.

Images from the scene showed a significant amount of yellow police tape and evidence markers, particularly around a vehicle littered with bullet holes.

Earlier this week, Det. Sgt. Al Bartlett, with the homicide unit, would not elaborate on where the victims were found and if they were inside the vehicle. He called it a “vehicle of interest.”

Bartlett would not definitively say if police believe the shooting was targeted or if it was an ambush.

“I get the sense from just the firearms evidence here that the shots appear to be clustered, which might suggest a targeting,” Bartlett said. “I don’t believe that this was a random act at this point, but it’s very early for me to speculate and to use the word target or ambush.”

Police said there is limited details on a suspect description. They are looking for two male suspects, around five foot five to five foot eight inches tall, and who were wearing dark clothing. Bartlett said according to witnesses, they were last seen running towards Withrow Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.