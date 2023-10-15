Whether it was revelations about his lengthy football career, or insights into his private life, there was a lot to learn in David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary.

However, one of the biggest takeaways for many people has been how genuinely hilarious Victoria is.

Social media has been awash with praise for Posh, who makes various contributions in the documentary that have had viewers howling.

Can we have now a Victoria Beckham documentary… I remember they have a show or at least a few episodes in some tv channel honestly Victoria is hilarious — andy (@andybjoufcb) October 11, 2023

if the spice girls debuted today i’d probably stan posh and scary (aka victoria and mel b) and no one told me how hilarious victoria beckham actually is HELLO?? — cj (@yoncecj) October 10, 2023

Victoria Beckham is hilarious in this documentary 😂 — Justin (@justmaybeline) October 8, 2023

A number of moments from the doc involving Victoria have gone viral on social media, including her recalling how “pissed off” she was at David going to a photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé just as she was about to give birth, or trying to claim she grew up “working class”…

Victoria Beckham thinks her dad driving her to school in a Rolls Royce means she comes from a working class background. David Beckham was having none of it 🤣pic.twitter.com/DO0DN2L5d4 — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) October 5, 2023

But real ones know that actually Victoria’s hilarious sense of humour is nothing new – as these classic moments prove…

1. When she was nearly arrested but was more concerned about her footwear

2. It’s not the only time she’s voiced her thoughts on flat shoes, however

Victoria Beckham: Coming to America (2007) – Part 1 Victoria dials up the camp as she plays up to her own stereotype but proves she can do normal things just like the rest of us and gives what can only be described as a HR masterclass. pic.twitter.com/Dp9YUrDtrd — Jamie Tuohy (@JamieTuohy) October 4, 2023

3. She did, however, come around to the idea to the idea of a pair of Crocs, even if she did previously say she’d “rather die”.

Well… they’re certainly eye-catching Victoria Beckham/Instagram

4. When she uttered this gem after meeting the Queen

The Real Beckhams (2004) A fave documentary from VB’s oeuvre in which Victoria marvels at the Queen’s stoicism when faced with having to converse with someone from the Inland Revenue and observes how Buckingham Palace pales in comparison to the grandeur of Beckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/OfGFIbP74c — Jamie Tuohy (@JamieTuohy) October 4, 2023

5. When she asked for her drivers licence photo to be retouched

6. When she delivered this Oscar-worthy piece of acting in Spice World: The Movie

7. When she made her tongue-in-cheek debut on TikTok

8. When she similarly sent herself up in this Vogue sketch

9. When she really didn’t enjoy listen to Freed From Desire

victoria beckham posh spice from spice girls saying i hate this song that song they put it on they’ve done it to be annoying done it just to annoy me while taking cap off bottle in anger pic.twitter.com/ISD57Zp99G — 📂 (@mediaciccone) October 11, 2023

10. When she had this Spice Girls karaoke moment

11. When she came up with a cheeky name for David’s honey

12. When she stood up to Piers Morgan