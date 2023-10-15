Whether it was revelations about his lengthy football career, or insights into his private life, there was a lot to learn in David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary.
However, one of the biggest takeaways for many people has been how genuinely hilarious Victoria is.
Social media has been awash with praise for Posh, who makes various contributions in the documentary that have had viewers howling.
A number of moments from the doc involving Victoria have gone viral on social media, including her recalling how “pissed off” she was at David going to a photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé just as she was about to give birth, or trying to claim she grew up “working class”…
But real ones know that actually Victoria’s hilarious sense of humour is nothing new – as these classic moments prove…
1. When she was nearly arrested but was more concerned about her footwear
2. It’s not the only time she’s voiced her thoughts on flat shoes, however
3. She did, however, come around to the idea to the idea of a pair of Crocs, even if she did previously say she’d “rather die”.
4. When she uttered this gem after meeting the Queen
5. When she asked for her drivers licence photo to be retouched
6. When she delivered this Oscar-worthy piece of acting in Spice World: The Movie
7. When she made her tongue-in-cheek debut on TikTok
8. When she similarly sent herself up in this Vogue sketch
9. When she really didn’t enjoy listen to Freed From Desire
10. When she had this Spice Girls karaoke moment
11. When she came up with a cheeky name for David’s honey
12. When she stood up to Piers Morgan
All four episodes of Beckham are streaming on Netflix now.