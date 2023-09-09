A man has been charged with murder following a fatal incident in Melbourne’s CBD on Friday night.

Victoria police said they have charged the 26-year-old man with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of intentionally cause serious injury and two counts of conduct endangering life.

One person died and five others were injured when a Toyota struck two cars and three pedestrians near two busy intersections along Bourke Street on Friday evening.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Melton West man at the scene and on Saturday morning said he was not in a fit state to be interviewed.

He later appeared at an after-hours court hearing and was remanded in custody, police said.

He will reappear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 15 January 2024.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said the Toyota driver sat on the bonnet of his vehicle “making some utterings and ravings” before he was apprehended.

Police said a white Toyota sedan hit three pedestrians at a tram stop at the intersection of Swanston and Bourke Streets before colliding with two other vehicles at the intersection of Bourke and Russell Streets — a Hyundai and a Mazda.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 76-year-old man from Brunswick, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 37-year-old man from Diggers Rest, sustained minor injuries.

His passenger, a 30-year-old man from Diggers Rest, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Three pedestrians — a 26-year-old man from South Yarra, a 23-year-old woman from China and a 35-year-old woman from Docklands — were also injured.

They were all taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Police had ruled out any connection to terrorism.

“He has no prior criminal history. He’s in fact a ‘clean skin’, a term used by Victoria Police for someone whose not had police involvement,” Chief Commissioner Patton said.

“The only record we have of that male is that he’s had a report of missing persons before.”