





Things turned ugly during a preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday night. And the ensuing brawl left one Broncos fan momentarily knocked out and bloodied up, right in front of nearby children.

It’s unclear what triggered the fight, which initially involved at least five people. In video footage that’s since gone viral, others in the crowd can be seen attempting to break up the fight shortly after it starts, and they are nearly successful. But as a few of the patrons are dragged away, a man in a Jerry Rice jersey begins to pummel a Broncos fan wearing a white shirt.

The Jerry Rice jersey-wearing fan knocks the Broncos fan into his seat as security guards rush in to pull him off. After a few seconds another patron helps the Broncos fan up, with visible blood around his nose and mouth that had splattered onto his shirt.

As the fight unfolds, a few young fans can be seen watching the whole thing go down from higher up in the stands.

HUGE FIGHT breaks out in stands of 49ers vs Broncos 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Szer6w5D6j — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 20, 2023

To add literal insult to injury, the 49ers ended up winning the neck-and-neck game with a tight score of 21–20.

According to the New York Post, it’s not known at this time if any arrests were made in connection with the fight or if police are investigating the video. But even if legal action isn’t taken, all of the participants in the brawl are clearly visible in the video, so explaining their behavior to their wives or bosses will be another story.





