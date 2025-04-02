Image credit: Emirates/Website

Emirates has launched the Emirates Courier Express, an end-to-end delivery solution that is set to redefine the express delivery experience.

The airline introduces this service after nearly four decades of transporting people and goods worldwide.

Emirates worked with various global customers to pilot and refine the product, aiming to make it as fast, reliable, and flexible as possible before launching to the market.

Emirates Courier Express has transported thousands of packages from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, South Africa, and the UK. Over the last year, the average delivery time has been less than 48 hours.

The service is now open for businesses to use, an Emirates media report said.

“Emirates Courier Express is an evolution in how we move goods across the globe, at speed and scale. Building on our world-class, well-established infrastructure and reimagining traditional logistics processes where necessary, this innovative solution not only meets the Emirates Gold Standard of reliability and excellence but sets a new benchmark for what’s possible. This is just the beginning of our vision to continuously innovate and lead the charge in the express delivery sector,” said Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo.

How it delivers the packages

Emirates Courier Express ensures that packages move directly from the point of origin to the destination. This is achieved by leveraging the breadth of Emirates’ vast global network and near-unparalleled flight frequencies.

The system not only reduces transit time and package handling but also offers Emirates Courier Express customers a competitive edge in getting their goods to end users. Direct connectivity is matched with different service levels, ranging from next-day urgent delivery to a two-day Premium service, with additional innovative products on the horizon.

Courier service reach

At launch, Emirates Courier Express is active in seven markets, with limitless potential for network growth: wherever Emirates flies, Emirates Courier Express can deliver. Expansion into additional markets is already in the works.

Harnessing the fleet of the world’s largest international airline, Emirates Courier Express has access to over 250 widebody passenger and freighter aircraft to move packages worldwide.

Complemented by a trusted, reliable, and integrated cross-border network of partners to manage customs clearance and first- and last-mile transportation, the solution provides door-to-door delivery. This integration into the airline’s existing infrastructure allows Emirates Courier Express to handle volume fluctuations from seasonal spikes while maintaining cost stability, ultimately empowering customers to plan and budget with confidence.

Bespoke and tailored solutions for customers

This seamless integration also enables Emirates Courier Express to offer bespoke and tailored solutions, whether transporting fashion, mobile phones, or the most critical medical equipment.

A team of dedicated specialists provides niche segment solutions, facilitated by the airline’s extensive freight and logistics infrastructure, including cool chain capacity for the transportation of specialist or sensitive products.

How exactly does the service work?

Prioritizing ease of business, Emirates Courier Express is entirely digital, with a purpose-built tech platform that integrates directly into customer software and supports additional bespoke shipping solutions.

Advanced tracking systems, real-time updates, and seamless integration ensure complete efficiency, reliability, quality, and transparency from collection to delivery across the globe.

“Emirates Courier Express is the result of challenging the status quo. Along with the industry, we observed the increasing volumes of cross-border shipping and challenged ourselves to find a better way to transport goods faster and more efficiently. The new product launch reflects our ongoing commitment to push boundaries, introducing innovations that drive real impact and ensure our customers always have access to the fastest, most reliable, and cost-effective solutions available,” said Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation, Emirates SkyCargo.