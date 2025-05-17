If you’ve been to Perfect Day at CocoCay — Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas — in the last few years, you know the Perfect Day experience is all about maximizing your beach day with extreme thrills and unmatched ways to chill.

Whether your kind of perfect day involves getting your adrenaline pumping by plunging down towering waterslides or lounging in a luxurious cabana on the beach (or even one floating over the water), you’ll find ample ways to amplify your day at CocoCay.

So how will the cruise line build upon everything vacationers love about CocoCay to develop an entirely new beach day destination in Mexico that’s nearly double its size?

Royal Caribbean executives shared an inside look at just how they plan to do that in a YouTube video introducing Perfect Day Mexico, a bold new destination opening in fall 2027.

Perfect Day Mexico promises to deliver record-breaking experiences like the tallest waterslides in the Americas and the world’s longest lazy river, all in an energetic setting that celebrates Mexico’s vibrant culture.

Perfect Day Mexico is grounded in research on what cruisers want

Transcript:

We’re really excited about Perfect Day Mexico. The biggest, the first, and the best. Party vibes, big energy, lots of fun. Bring to life the flavors. Celebration of the culture. Curated experience. The vacation for everyone. It’s unrivaled.

Perfect Day Mexico is going to offer the perfect blend of that thrill and that chill. We know what our guests really love, which is grounded in that research. We’re amplifying thrills. We’re amplifying chills. We’re introducing new areas, new spaces. Giving guests more of what we know they want.

We’ve taken everything that we’ve learned from Perfect Day at CocoCay and we’ve literally accelerated that experience to a point where people are just going to totally fall in love. Got a whole Mexican theme, Mexican food, Mexican music, Mariachi band, sombreros. Really feel the vibe of Mexico.

Loco Waterpark at Perfect Day Mexico will have more than 30 waterslides

Slides across five different towers. The water park at Perfect Day Mexico will feature the most number of slides we have ever built. There’s no repeated slide. Everything has a unique experience to really give our guests exactly what they’re asking for.

So, you’ll have the Jaguar Tower, the largest tower in the Americas at 170 feet. It’s about a two-minute ride down to the bottom. You’ll have the longest drop. There’s going to be boosters throughout. So, it’s going to speed you up. It’s going to be really fun.

We actually have two of the tallest family raft slides. You can ride with a total of a six-person raft. It features high banking turns, which really give you that g-force experience. It also features coaster elements to really blend a fusion of the best waterpark technologies that exist to give guests unique, fun, but thrilling experiences together.

And then our Hydrolaunch Tower we just think is going to be super fun.

The hydrolaunches are going to be epic. We’re going to be one of the first few to offer this. You will be launched upwards towards the sky and then you’ll get to drop down. And we’ll have multiple levels so that guests can really test their thrill comfort levels.

The longest lazy river in the world will be central to Perfect Day Mexico

We’ll have our Splash Cove featuring the longest lazy river in the world. But there’s going to be stops along the way. There’s going to be swim-up bars where you can float up in your tube, grab a drink, and keep on going.

There is going to be an inner loop where you can decide if you want to keep on going lazy and still keep on chilling, or you can go into the middle and do a little crazy river loop. There’s also multiple splashers so that people outside of the lazy river can splash the people that are floating by. So that’s going to be really fun.

The pools are uniquely different. Some are exclusive. Others are more of an adult party while we have a number that are just really fun for the family. And that’s what we want. A variety of experiences.

Splashaway Bay in Perfect Day Mexico will be our largest Splashaway Bay we’ve ever built. With a lot of ample seating for parents. We’ve been very thoughtful about the design and layout of the area for families with little kids. So that you can keep your eyeballs on your kids at all times while they’re out having a good time.

There will be cabanas right by Splashaway Bay. Kids want to stay there probably all day. So, we want to make sure the cabanas are a home base for families. There’s going to be some cabanas that are going to be on the lazy river. We’re also going to have those plunge pool cabanas.

Perfect Day Mexico will include an adults-only hideaway too

We’ve heard from guests over time they’re looking for adult-exclusive spaces. And so, The Hideaway on Icon; Hideaway Beach on CocoCay; and here at Perfect Day Mexico will be El Hideaway.

What El Hideaway really does is it gives you a place to go disconnect. Great music. Great drinks. Awesome food. And so that is the core of El Hideaway.

Costa Beach Club is our beach club neighborhood. It’s a little bit more private. A little bit more luxurious, elevated, quiet, serene. And you’ll have a pool there as well with the beach.

Mexican culture is a key ingredient in Perfect Day Mexico

We want you to feel the essence of Mexico from the moment you step off the ship. So, you will be greeted by the largest sombrero bar in the world.

Rising 60 meters in height, the sombrero will welcome you to Perfect Day Mexico — not only as a great beacon, but a welcome bar as well.

Guests have told us that they travel for the food and for destination. So, we want the food experience to be as authentic as we can make it for the guests.

We’re trying to bring that authenticity to life. And we’ll meet with all of our vendors in Mexico. We’ll see what’s available on the ground. We’ll be able to figure out what the most authentic ingredients sourced locally, and bring that to life for our customers on Perfect Day in Mexico.

Making its return to Perfect Day in Mexico is the Up, Up and Away balloon. And we’re so excited for guests to go up, explore the whole site, see the great landscape, and of course, see the ships.

We vacation in different ways. Perfect Day is perfect because it’s the vacation for everyone — that structure you will see in Perfect Day Mexico. The “E for Everyone” nature of what we deliver — that’s something that will feel very familiar to our guests.

Perfect Day Mexico. That really is the perfect day. It is the promise that we bring in our Perfect Day experience. Blended with incredible country’s culture.

And we’re really delivering that.

