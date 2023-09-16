Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a musical theater performance of “Beetlejuice” last weekend.

New video appears to show her being groped by her date during the show, which is geared toward kids 10 and up.

Boebert has repeatedly said Democrats are “grooming” children with pro-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



A new video appears to show Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert being overtly fondled by her date in the middle of a musical theater performance of “Beetlejuice” shortly before the pair were kicked out of the show for being disruptive.

The GOP representative, who has repeatedly criticized Democrats for “grooming” children with pro-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric, can be seen in the clip obtained by 9News appearing to have her chest groped and grabbing the crotch of her date during a family-friendly performance The Broadway League recommends for children 10 and up.

“If this were a gay couple it would be the #1 story all over right-wing media calling them groomers,” X user Chris Evans captioned a clip of Boebert’s behavior. “This was a goddamn performance of Beetlejuice.”

“Four months ago, Lauren Boebert called for a boycott of North Face because the outdoor apparel company featured a drag queen in a harmless, non-sexual advertisement because she believes drag queens are a public sexual nuisance (they are not). And yet…” lesbian writer Charlotte Clymer posted on X, responding to the video.

After initially claiming she was removed from the theater for “singing too loud,” Boebert changed her stance on Friday when additional video from the incident began circulating online.

Insider previously reported a pregnant woman who was in the audience said Boebert called her a “sad and miserable person” for reporting the congresswoman to an usher after she refused to stop vaping during the performance and flipped off the usher escorting her out of the auditorium following numerous complaints about her behavior.

Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping, left, and a Broadway performance of “Beetlejuice,” right, in a composite image.

9NEWS via Denvers Arts and Venues, Getty Images





“While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that,” Boebert said in a statement emailed to Insider, calling her own actions “unacceptable,” though specifically stating that she “did not recall vaping that evening.”

Representatives for Boebert did not respond to questions about her apparently engaging in sexually explicit behavior where children were present or the criticism directed at her from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Colorado representative is divorcing her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to exposing his penis to a 17-year-old in a bowling alley. The congresswoman filed for divorce in May, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Bobert’s statement added: “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday.”

Representatives for The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues, which operates the facility, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.