Looking to get more blooms from your potted annuals? High phosphates in your fertilizer are key! That’s why Kaleb from Wyse Guide uses Espoma Organic Bloom! Liquid Fertilizer. Follow along as he explains why it’s essential to give these flowers all the help they can get. It’s easy, nutritious, and a guaranteed bloom booster!

Learn more about Wyse Guide here:

