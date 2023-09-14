





Going through airport security is supposed to make us feel safe on our journey; if nowhere else, a TSA checkpoint may be the most secure place you’ll encounter on your trip. Still, that doesn’t mean you aren’t immune to crimes—especially if they’re committed by TSA staff themselves.

Travelers passing through Miami International Airport’s Terminal E dealt with this lack of security firsthand. After police were brought in earlier this summer to investigate why so many thefts were being reported at that checkpoint specifically, they found that two TSA agents were repeatedly stealing passengers’ money and other things from bins. The surveillance footage that outed the thieves was just released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and showed just how slick they were with their scheme.

In one video, an agent grabbed an item out of the tray and slipped it into their pocket. Another clip showed an agent appearing to take a wallet out of a passenger’s bag, fiddling around with it, then putting his hand in his pocket. One agent reportedly took $600 out of another passenger’s wallet.

The two agents, Labarrius Williams and Josue Gonzalez, were reportedly charged with grand theft in the third degree for their actions. Williams is set to go to trial in October, while Gonzalez’s charges will likely be dropped after he reportedly entered a deferred prosecution program.

“The Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace,” a statement from the agency read, per CBS News. “We actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to the Miami-Dade Police Department, and are working closely with them. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

Former Miami-Dade Police Major Ignacio Alvarez explained that he places valuables like his watch, wallet, and phone in his bag when taking them out and placing them in the screening tray. The safer you can be with your belongings going through security, the better.





