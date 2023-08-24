Internet’s beloved Deez Nuts Guy aka Welven Da Great was allegedly found ‘unresponsive’ on a Los Angeles street. The video has fans worried sick with some questioning whether he is still “alive” or “dead”.

The Deez Nuts punchline is one of the internet’s most famous set-up jokes ever. The obnoxiously hilarious joke came into existence after Welven Da Great, known as the Deez Nuts Guy, said it to his dad years ago. He calls up his father and says something came in the mail today. His unsuspecting dad asks what and he hilariously replies “deez nuts.” Ever since the joke’s popularity the influencer (Welven Harris) has been an internet sensation. However, most recently many fans were left worried sick after a viral video showing someone they believed to be Deez Nuts guy laying “unresponsive” surfaced online.

Deez Nuts Guy found ‘unresponsive’

Many internet users came across the video of a man, believed to be Deez Nuts Guy, lying “unresponsive” after the famous pop culture page Raphouse TV posted it on Twitter. The person in the clip has not been confirmed to be the Vine star.

The video shows a crowd gathered around Welven who is reportedly lying unresponsive on a sidewalk. The man is dressed in a pink suit.

Media Take Out claims that multiple people who came across him called the paramedics for medical assistance. Although fans are waiting to hear that their favorite Deez Nuts Guy has been “found alive,” there is no confirmation the man in question was the star and if he is okay. Because of this, some are questioning if he is still alive or dead.

Fan pray for Welven Da Great

Due to the worries over the post, many fans have flooded social media to send him well wishes regardless.

“Damn that’s really sad actually,” one fan commented while another said, “Sending prayers.”

Some thought that at any moment he would get up and tell those gathered around him that it a joke.

Welven has been posting online

Although Welven’s current condition is not known, four new posts have popped up on his Instagram page lately. All four posts were posted on Wednesday, August 23. So it seems the internet star is safe and well and still enjoying the attention he gets from fans outside.

He is seen posing with lots of different people in the posts. Most of his Instagram is filled with shots of people who come up to him for a selfie.

However, neither he nor anyone from his family has confirmed if it was him in the clip. Regardless, it’s clear he’s alive and well, given the time of the updates.