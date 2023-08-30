





Crocodiles and pythons may both be reptiles, but they’re far from friends. For evidence of the contentious relationship between the two, look no further than a recently posted fight video between the scaled creatures.

The clip was posted on Instagram by Dev Shrestha, a Nepalese influencer who often shares viral videos of giant snakes in Asia. The fight seemingly took place in someone’s backyard next to a pool and quickly got violent.

The crocodile lunges forward and bites the body of the python, easily subduing the snake as it tried to fight back. Like a dog with a toy, the croc thrashes the python in its mouth by shaking its head back and forth. The snake, being crushed by the crocodile’s massive jaw, tries to fight back by biting it, but it’s no good. The crocodile continues mauling the python before the snake slowly goes limp in the croc’s mouth. While the video doesn’t show the croc biting the snake clean in half, it’s safe to say the encounter probably didn’t end well for the slithery serpent.

It might come as a surprising sight to some, but it’s far from the first time a crocodile or alligator has gone to battle with a large constrictor snake. Last month, a Florida resident captured an alligator ambush on video as it snuck up on a snake from the water and attacked it on the grass. And the large reptiles aren’t always the ones who come out on top. Last year, researchers in Florida discovered an engorged 18-foot python with an entirely intact 5-foot alligator inside its stomach.

Regardless of how they fare in a fight against each other, it’s safe to say that either of these predators could make quick work of a human at the wrong place and wrong time.