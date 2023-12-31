A whole new year of games is upon us. Last year was one of the best of all time in terms of major game releases, so 2024 has a lot to live up to. While relatively few of the new year’s games have been given release dates (or even been announced), we have a good idea of what’s coming in the next few months at least. Below, you’ll find release dates for all the biggest games that have been announced so far. Whether you have a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and/or PC, you can find something worth playing in January 2024.
The following list is divided by platform; you can jump to any one using the shortcuts below. And if you’re someone who likes to preorder, you can click the buy link to make sure it arrives on launch day.
Upcoming PS4 and PS5 Games
One of the biggest PS5 games coming out this month is a remaster of one of the best PS4 games, period. The Last of Us Part II is getting a PS5 glow-up, along with a bunch of extras, including a roguelike mode. If it’s anywhere near as good as God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC mode, it’ll be well worth playing. Also out this month are a new side-scrolling Prince of Persia, Tekken 8, and more.
January 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates
- War Hospital – January 11
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It
- Bulletstorm VR (PSVR 2) – January 18
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered – January 19 – Buy It
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26 – Buy It
- Tekken 8 – January 26 – Buy It
February 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – February 1 – Buy It
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2 – Buy It
- Helldivers 2 – February 8
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13
- Skull and Bones – February 16 – Buy It
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28
- Dark Forces Remaster – February 28
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – February 29 – Buy It
March 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates
- As Dusk Falls – March 7
- Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15 – Buy It
- Alone in the Dark – March 20 – Buy It
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22 – Buy It
- Rise of the Ronin – March 22 – Buy It
April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau – April 23
August 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates
- Black Myth: Wukong – August 20
September 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – September 9
Upcoming PS4 and PS5 Games – Release Date TBA
- American Arcadia – TBA
- Among Us VR – TBA
- Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth – TBA
- Blue Protocol – 2024
- Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean – 2024
- Concord – 2024
- Crime Boss – TBA
- Crimson Desert – TBA
- Death Stranding 2 – TBA
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – TBA
- Dune: Awakening – TBA
- Dustborn – early 2024
- Exodus – TBA
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024
- The First Descendant – Summer 2024
- Foamstars – 2024
- Hyenas – TBA
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – 2024
- Judas – TBA
- Jurassic Park: Survival – TBA
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 2024
- Killing Floor 3 – TBA
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Early 2024
- Little Devil Inside – TBA
- Little Nightmares 3 – 2024
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – 2024
- Marathon – TBA
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake – TBA
- Metaphor ReFantazio – 2024
- Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
- Neva – 2024
- Open Roads – TBA
- Pacific Drive – 2024
- Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024
- Phantom Blade – TBA
- Phantom Hellcat – TBA
- The Plucky Squire – 2024
- Post Trauma – TBA
- Pragmata – TBA
- The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA
- Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode – This winter
- Rise of the Ronin – 2024
- Sand Land – TBA
- Silent Hill 2 Remake – TBA
- Six Days in Fallujah – TBA
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake – TBA
- Star Wars: Outlaws – 2024
- Steelrising – TBA
- Stellar Blade – TBA
- Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024
- Synduality – TBA
- Tekken 8 – TBA
- Thank Goodness You’re Here – 2024
- Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale – TBA
- Ultros – 2024
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – TBA – Buy It
- Visions of Mana – 2024
- The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2024
- Wolverine – TBA
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games
It’s a pretty slow month for major Nintendo Switch game releases, but some promising releases are set for January regardless. First up is the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which collects a trio of compelling visual novels from the DS and 3DS. Also out this month are a new Prince of Persia and Another Code: Recollection.
January 2024 – Nintendo Switch Game Release Dates
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It
- Another Code: Recollection – January 19
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25 – Buy It
February 2024 – Nintnedo Switch Game Release Dates
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered – February 14
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – February 16 – Buy It
- Dark Forces Remaster – February 28
March 2024 – Nintendo Switch Game Relase Dates
- Unicorn Overlord – March 8
- Princess Peach: Showtime – March 22 – Buy It
April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games – Release Date TBA
- Animal Well – Early 2024
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story – 2024
- Contra: Operation Galuga – Early 2024
- Endless Dungeon – 2023
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024
- Front Mission 3 Remake – TBA
- Little Devil Inside – TBA
- Little Nightmares 3 – 2024
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2023 – Buy It
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – 2023
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – Summer 2024
- Metal Slug Tactics – 2023
- Palia – Holiday 2023
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 2024
- Penny’s Big Breakaway – 2024
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 2025
- Quilts and Cats of Calico – 2023
- Rift of the Necrodancer – 2024
- The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA
- SaGa Emerald Beyond – 2024
- Skul: The Hero Slayer – TBA
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA
- Star Wars: Hunters – 2024
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – TBA
- Thank Goodness You’re Here – 2024
- Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall – 2024
Upcoming Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Games
A new Prince of Persia is out this month on Xbox and all other platforms. Instead of going the 3D route, it’s a side-scrolling metroidvania style game that has you hacking and slashing as well as running and jumping. It looks pretty great, to be honest. Also out this month are Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
January 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates
- War Hospital – January 11
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26 – Buy It
- Tekken 8 – January 26 – Buy It
February 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2 – Buy It
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13
- Skull and Bones – February 16 – Buy It
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28
- Dark Forces Remaster – February 28
March 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates
- Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15 – Buy It
- Alone in the Dark – March 20 – Buy It
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22 – Buy It
April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau – April 23
August 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates
- Black Myth: Wukong – August 20
September 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – September 9
Upcoming Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Games – Release Date TBA
- 33 Immortals – 2024
- American Arcadia – TBA
- Ark 2 – 2024
- Avowed – 2024
- Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth – TBA
- Bright Memory Infinite – TBA
- Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean – 2024
- Clockwork Revolution – TBA
- Contraband – TBA
- Crime Boss – TBA
- Crimson Desert – TBA
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – TBA
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – TBA
- Dune: Awakening – TBA
- Dungeons of Hinterberg – 2024
- Dustborn – early 2024
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy – TBA
- Everwild – TBA
- Exodus – TBA
- ExoMecha – TBA
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024
- Fable – TBA
- The First Descendant – Summer 2024
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBA
- Hyenas – 2023
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – 2024
- Judas – TBA
- Jurassic Park: Survival – TBA
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 2024
- Killing Floor 3 – TBA
- Little Devil Inside – TBA
- Little Nightmares 3 – 2024
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – 2024
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – 2024
- Marathon – TBA
- Marvel’s Blade – TBA
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake – TBA
- Metaphor ReFantazio – 2024
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024
- Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
- Neva – 2024
- OD – TBA
- The Outer Worlds 2 – TBA
- Path of the Godess – TBA
- Perfect Dark – TBA
- Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – TBA
- Phantom Hellcat – TBA
- The Plucky Squire – 2024
- Post Trauma – TBA
- Pragmata – TBA
- The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA
- Routine – TBA
- Sand Land – TBA
- Scars Above – TBA
- Second Extinction – TBA
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – 2024
- Six Days in Fallujah – TBA
- South of Midnight – TBA
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 2024 – Buy It
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA
- Star Wars: Outlaws – 2024
- State of Decay 3 – TBA
- Steelrising – TBA
- Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – TBA
- Synduality – TBA
- Tekken 8 – TBA
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre – TBA
- Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale – TBA
- Towerborne – 2024
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – TBA – Buy It
- Visions of Mana – 2024
- The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2024
- Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall – 2024
Upcoming PC Games
Fighting game fans have been feasting lately, what with the release of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 last year. Well, 2024 kicks off with the release of Tekken 8, another major player in the fighting game world. Check out our Tekken 8 hands-on preview for details on that one.
January 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- War Hospital – January 11
- Sovereign Syndicate – January 15
- Time Survivors – January 15
- Fractured Veil – January 18
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It
- Retrowave World – January 19
- Graven – January 23
- Roots of Yggdrasil – January 24
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26
- Tekken 8 – January 26
- Palworld (early access) – January 2024
February 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink – February 1
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2
- Helldivers 2 – February 8
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13
- Skull and Bones – February 16
- Terminator: Dark Fate – February 21
- Nightingale (early access) – February 22
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28
- Dark Forces Remaster – February 28
March 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15
- Alone in the Dark – March 20 – Buy It
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22 – Buy It
- Acolyte of the Altar – March 2024 – Buy It
April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau – April 23
August 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Black Myth: Wukong – August 20
September 2024 – PC Game Release Dates
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – September 9
Upcoming PC Games – Release Date TBA
- 33 Immortals – 2024
- Age of Mythology: Retold – TBA
- American Arcadia – TBA
- Among Us VR – TBA
- Ara: History Untold – TBA
- ARC Raiders – TBA
- Ark 2 – 2024
- Avowed – 2024
- Blacktail – “This Winter”
- Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth – TBA
- Blue Protocol – 2024
- Clockwork Revolution – TBA
- Contraband – TBA
- Crimson Desert – TBA
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – TBA
- Dune: Awakening – TBA
- Dungeons of Hinterberg – 2024
- Dustborn – early 2024
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy – TBA
- Everwild – TBA
- Exodus – TBA
- ExoMecha – TBA
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024
- Fable – TBA
- The Finals – TBA
- The First Descendant – Summer 2024
- Fort Solis – TBA
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBA
- Hyenas – 2023
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – 2024
- Judas – TBA
- Jurassic Park: Survival – TBA
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 2024
- Killing Floor 3 – TBA
- Little Nightmares 3 – 2024
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – 2024
- Marathon – TBA
- Metaphor ReFantazio – 2024
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024
- Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025
- The Outer Worlds 2 – TBA
- Perfect Dark – TBA
- Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – TBA
- Phantom Hellcat – TBA
- Post Trauma – TBA
- Pragmata – TBA
- Replaced – 2023
- The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA
- Routine – TBA
- Sand Land – TBA
- Scars Above – TBA
- Season – TBA
- Second Extinction – TBA
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – 2024
- Shovel Knight Showdown – TBA
- Silent Hill 2 Remake – TBA
- South of Midnight – TBA
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – Q1 2024 – Buy It
- State of Decay 3 – TBA
- Steelrising – TBA
- Stormgate – TBA
- Star Trek: Resurgence – TBA
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA
- Star Wars: Outlaws – 2024
- Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – TBA
- Synduality – TBA
- Tekken 8 – TBA
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre – TBA
- Thank Goodness You’re Here – 2024
- Thrasher – 2024
- Thirsty Suitors – TBA
- Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale – TBA
- Towerborne – 2024
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – TBA – Buy It
- Visions of Mana – 2024
- Wayfinder – TBA
- Where Winds Meet – TBA
- Windblown – TBA
- Witchfire – TBA
- The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2024
- Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall – 2024
- Zenless Zone Zero – 2024
