A whole new year of games is upon us. Last year was one of the best of all time in terms of major game releases, so 2024 has a lot to live up to. While relatively few of the new year’s games have been given release dates (or even been announced), we have a good idea of what’s coming in the next few months at least. Below, you’ll find release dates for all the biggest games that have been announced so far. Whether you have a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and/or PC, you can find something worth playing in January 2024.

The following list is divided by platform; you can jump to any one using the shortcuts below. And if you’re someone who likes to preorder, you can click the buy link to make sure it arrives on launch day.

Upcoming PS4 and PS5 Games

One of the biggest PS5 games coming out this month is a remaster of one of the best PS4 games, period. The Last of Us Part II is getting a PS5 glow-up, along with a bunch of extras, including a roguelike mode. If it’s anywhere near as good as God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC mode, it’ll be well worth playing. Also out this month are a new side-scrolling Prince of Persia, Tekken 8, and more.

January 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates

War Hospital – January 11

– January 11 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It

– January 18 – Bulletstorm VR (PSVR 2) – January 18

– January 18 The Last of Us Part II Remastered – January 19 – Buy It

– January 19 – Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25

– January 25 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26 – Buy It

– January 26 – Tekken 8 – January 26 – Buy It

February 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – February 1 – Buy It

– February 1 – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2 – Buy It

– February 2 – Helldivers 2 – February 8

– February 8 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13

– February 13 Skull and Bones – February 16 – Buy It

– February 16 – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28

– February 28 Dark Forces Remaster – February 28

– February 28 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – February 29 – Buy It

March 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates

As Dusk Falls – March 7

– March 7 Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15 – Buy It

– March 15 – Alone in the Dark – March 20 – Buy It

– March 20 – Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22 – Buy It

– March 22 – Rise of the Ronin – March 22 – Buy It

April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23

– April 23 Tales of Kenzera: Zau – April 23

August 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates

Black Myth: Wukong – August 20

September 2024 – PlayStation Game Release Dates

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – September 9

Upcoming PS4 and PS5 Games – Release Date TBA

American Arcadia – TBA

Among Us VR – TBA

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth – TBA

Blue Protocol – 2024

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean – 2024

Concord – 2024

Crime Boss – TBA

Crimson Desert – TBA

Death Stranding 2 – TBA

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – TBA

Dune: Awakening – TBA

Dustborn – early 2024

Exodus – TBA

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024

The First Descendant – Summer 2024

Foamstars – 2024

Hyenas – TBA

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – 2024

Judas – TBA

Jurassic Park: Survival – TBA

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 2024

Killing Floor 3 – TBA

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Early 2024

Little Devil Inside – TBA

Little Nightmares 3 – 2024

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – 2024

Marathon – TBA

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake – TBA

Metaphor ReFantazio – 2024

Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025

Neva – 2024

Open Roads – TBA

Pacific Drive – 2024

Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024

Phantom Blade – TBA

Phantom Hellcat – TBA

The Plucky Squire – 2024

Post Trauma – TBA

Pragmata – TBA

The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA

Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode – This winter

Rise of the Ronin – 2024

Sand Land – TBA

Silent Hill 2 Remake – TBA

Six Days in Fallujah – TBA

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake – TBA

Star Wars: Outlaws – 2024

Steelrising – TBA

Stellar Blade – TBA

Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024

Synduality – TBA

Tekken 8 – TBA

Thank Goodness You’re Here – 2024

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale – TBA

Ultros – 2024

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – TBA – Buy It

Visions of Mana – 2024

The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2024

Wolverine – TBA

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

It’s a pretty slow month for major Nintendo Switch game releases, but some promising releases are set for January regardless. First up is the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which collects a trio of compelling visual novels from the DS and 3DS. Also out this month are a new Prince of Persia and Another Code: Recollection.

January 2024 – Nintendo Switch Game Release Dates

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It

– January 18 – Another Code: Recollection – January 19

– January 19 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25 – Buy It

February 2024 – Nintnedo Switch Game Release Dates

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered – February 14

– February 14 Mario vs. Donkey Kong – February 16 – Buy It

– February 16 – Dark Forces Remaster – February 28

March 2024 – Nintendo Switch Game Relase Dates

Unicorn Overlord – March 8

– March 8 Princess Peach: Showtime – March 22 – Buy It

April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games – Release Date TBA

Animal Well – Early 2024

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story – 2024

Contra: Operation Galuga – Early 2024

Endless Dungeon – 2023

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024

Front Mission 3 Remake – TBA

Little Devil Inside – TBA

Little Nightmares 3 – 2024

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2023 – Buy It

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – 2023

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – Summer 2024

Metal Slug Tactics – 2023

Palia – Holiday 2023

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 2024

Penny’s Big Breakaway – 2024

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 2025

Quilts and Cats of Calico – 2023

Rift of the Necrodancer – 2024

The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA

SaGa Emerald Beyond – 2024

Skul: The Hero Slayer – TBA

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA

Star Wars: Hunters – 2024

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – TBA

Thank Goodness You’re Here – 2024

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall – 2024

Upcoming Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Games

A new Prince of Persia is out this month on Xbox and all other platforms. Instead of going the 3D route, it’s a side-scrolling metroidvania style game that has you hacking and slashing as well as running and jumping. It looks pretty great, to be honest. Also out this month are Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

January 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates

War Hospital – January 11

– January 11 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It

– January 18 – Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25

– January 25 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26 – Buy It

– January 26 – Tekken 8 – January 26 – Buy It

February 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2 – Buy It

– February 2 – Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13

– February 13 Skull and Bones – February 16 – Buy It

– February 16 – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28

– February 28 Dark Forces Remaster – February 28

March 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates

Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15 – Buy It

– March 15 – Alone in the Dark – March 20 – Buy It

– March 20 – Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22 – Buy It

April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23

– April 23 Tales of Kenzera: Zau – April 23

August 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates

Black Myth: Wukong – August 20

September 2024 – Xbox Game Release Dates

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – September 9

Upcoming Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Games – Release Date TBA

33 Immortals – 2024

American Arcadia – TBA

Ark 2 – 2024

Avowed – 2024

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth – TBA

Bright Memory Infinite – TBA

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean – 2024

Clockwork Revolution – TBA

Contraband – TBA

Crime Boss – TBA

Crimson Desert – TBA

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – TBA

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – TBA

Dune: Awakening – TBA

Dungeons of Hinterberg – 2024

Dustborn – early 2024

Ereban: Shadow Legacy – TBA

Everwild – TBA

Exodus – TBA

ExoMecha – TBA

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024

Fable – TBA

The First Descendant – Summer 2024

Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBA

Hyenas – 2023

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – 2024

Judas – TBA

Jurassic Park: Survival – TBA

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 2024

Killing Floor 3 – TBA

Little Devil Inside – TBA

Little Nightmares 3 – 2024

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – 2024

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – 2024

Marathon – TBA

Marvel’s Blade – TBA

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake – TBA

Metaphor ReFantazio – 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024

Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025

Neva – 2024

OD – TBA

The Outer Worlds 2 – TBA

Path of the Godess – TBA

Perfect Dark – TBA

Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – TBA

Phantom Hellcat – TBA

The Plucky Squire – 2024

Post Trauma – TBA

Pragmata – TBA

The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA

Routine – TBA

Sand Land – TBA

Scars Above – TBA

Second Extinction – TBA

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – 2024

Six Days in Fallujah – TBA

South of Midnight – TBA

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 2024 – Buy It

– Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA

Star Wars: Outlaws – 2024

State of Decay 3 – TBA

Steelrising – TBA

Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – TBA

Synduality – TBA

Tekken 8 – TBA

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – TBA

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale – TBA

Towerborne – 2024

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – TBA – Buy It

– TBA – Visions of Mana – 2024

The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2024

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall – 2024

Upcoming PC Games

Fighting game fans have been feasting lately, what with the release of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 last year. Well, 2024 kicks off with the release of Tekken 8, another major player in the fighting game world. Check out our Tekken 8 hands-on preview for details on that one.

January 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

War Hospital – January 11

– January 11 Sovereign Syndicate – January 15

– January 15 Time Survivors – January 15

– January 15 Fractured Veil – January 18

– January 18 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18 – Buy It

– January 18 – Retrowave World – January 19

– January 19 Graven – January 23

– January 23 Roots of Yggdrasil – January 24

– January 24 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – January 25

– January 25 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26

– January 26 Tekken 8 – January 26

– January 26 Palworld (early access) – January 2024

February 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – February 1

– February 1 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2

– February 2 Helldivers 2 – February 8

– February 8 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13

– February 13 Skull and Bones – February 16

– February 16 Terminator: Dark Fate – February 21

– February 21 Nightingale (early access) – February 22

(early access) – February 22 Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28

– February 28 Dark Forces Remaster – February 28

March 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15

– March 15 Alone in the Dark – March 20 – Buy It

– March 20 – Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22 – Buy It

– March 22 – Acolyte of the Altar – March 2024 – Buy It

April 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23

– April 23 Tales of Kenzera: Zau – April 23

August 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Black Myth: Wukong – August 20

September 2024 – PC Game Release Dates

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – September 9

Upcoming PC Games – Release Date TBA

33 Immortals – 2024

Age of Mythology: Retold – TBA

American Arcadia – TBA

Among Us VR – TBA

Ara: History Untold – TBA

ARC Raiders – TBA

Ark 2 – 2024

Avowed – 2024

Blacktail – “This Winter”

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth – TBA

Blue Protocol – 2024

Clockwork Revolution – TBA

Contraband – TBA

Crimson Desert – TBA

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – TBA

Dune: Awakening – TBA

Dungeons of Hinterberg – 2024

Dustborn – early 2024

Ereban: Shadow Legacy – TBA

Everwild – TBA

Exodus – TBA

ExoMecha – TBA

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 2024

Fable – TBA

The Finals – TBA

The First Descendant – Summer 2024

Fort Solis – TBA

Hollow Knight: Silksong – TBA

Hyenas – 2023

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – 2024

Judas – TBA

Jurassic Park: Survival – TBA

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game – 2024

Killing Floor 3 – TBA

Little Nightmares 3 – 2024

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage – 2024

Marathon – TBA

Metaphor ReFantazio – 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024

Monster Hunter Wilds – 2025

The Outer Worlds 2 – TBA

Perfect Dark – TBA

Persona 3 Reload – Early 2024

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – TBA

Phantom Hellcat – TBA

Post Trauma – TBA

Pragmata – TBA

Replaced – 2023

The Rise of the Golden Idol – TBA

Routine – TBA

Sand Land – TBA

Scars Above – TBA

Season – TBA

Second Extinction – TBA

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – 2024

Shovel Knight Showdown – TBA

Silent Hill 2 Remake – TBA

South of Midnight – TBA

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – Q1 2024 – Buy It

– State of Decay 3 – TBA

Steelrising – TBA

Stormgate – TBA

Star Trek: Resurgence – TBA

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered – TBA

Star Wars: Outlaws – 2024

Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – TBA

Synduality – TBA

Tekken 8 – TBA

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – TBA

Thank Goodness You’re Here – 2024

Thrasher – 2024

Thirsty Suitors – TBA

Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale – TBA

Towerborne – 2024

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – TBA – Buy It

– TBA – Visions of Mana – 2024

Wayfinder – TBA

Where Winds Meet – TBA

Windblown – TBA

Witchfire – TBA

The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2024

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall – 2024

Zenless Zone Zero – 2024

For more release date fun, check out our ongoing list of 4K UHD and Blu-ray release dates .

