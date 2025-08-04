Superstar Jennifer Lopez appeared in a video that went viral on social media, showing her on a beach in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh surrounded by a large number of fans who flocked around her.

Lopez appeared smiling and happy, interacting with her fans in a humble manner, which earned her widespread admiration, with many praising her closeness to her fans and her humility.

Lopez is currently staying at a hotel in Sharm El-Sheikh, where a concert is being held as part of the hotel chain’s 25th anniversary celebrations in Egypt.

The concert was originally scheduled for July 4, but media reports later indicated that it was postponed. The concert was held on Wednesday, July 30, marking the strong start to her world tour, which includes several European and Asian countries.

This is Lopez’s second visit to Egypt, following her famous concert on the North Coast in 2019, which drew a large crowd.