Vancouver police officers are reminding everyone not to leave their vehicles unattended and running, even if it is just for a quick errand.

On Monday, Aug. 4, police said a vehicle owner parked near Abbott and West Pender streets and left the car running with the keys inside.

Const. Jason Doucette said that was just enough time for a woman to come along and drive off in the car.

“It wasn’t until about 10 o’clock that night we received another phone call from a concerned citizen near 63rd and Ontario Street about a vehicle running unoccupied in front of their house for the past two hours,” he said.

“Vancouver police went there and indeed it was the same car that was stolen earlier in the day, at West Pender and Abbott.”

Doucette said this is a good reminder for drivers to always secure their vehicle.

“It does sound like the vehicle was driven throughout the city for a period of time, because there’s a lot of time between early morning and say, eight o’clock at night where that person would have been driving around,” he said.

Video posted online by Instagram user @michaelpaularesta shows the car swerving around traffic, running red lights and travelling in oncoming lanes.

Doucette said a person of interest has been identified in the case and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.