Liverpool Football Club has announced the renewal of the contract of their Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, keeping him with the team until the summer of 2027. This puts an end to all the speculation surrounding his future that has persisted in recent months.

Salah’s previous contract was nearing its end at the conclusion of the current season, amidst reports of interest from major clubs in acquiring his services. However, recent negotiations saw significant progress, leading to a final agreement for the contract renewal.

In an exclusive statement to Liverpool’s website following the renewal, Salah said: “Of course, I’m very happy. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed for many reasons. I believe we have a chance to win many things. And I want to win many things with the club. I’m happy and I’m excited to go for it.”

Salah continued: “It’s been my best years in my career. Eight years now I’ve been here. Hopefully I’m going to stay for even longer. I’m happy. I’m enjoying my football. I’ve had my best years in my career here at the club.”

Salah added to the fans: “I’m very happy to stay. I joined the club because I believed we can win many trophies together. And I think we can. So I’m happy to stay and I’m looking forward to what’s coming next. Keep supporting us and we’re going to do our best to win more trophies.”

Day after day, Salah proves his status as a living legend for Liverpool Football Club since his move to the team in the summer of 2017 from Roma.

Photo courtesy: Liverpool FC’s official Facebook page.Salah has scored 32 goals in just 45 appearances across all competitions – 27 of those came in the English Premier League, putting him at the top of the scoring charts. Additionally, he has provided 22 assists for his teammates.