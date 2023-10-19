The video of an Alaskan bear walking with a massive tapeworm sticking out of its rear will make you want to bid goodbye to the Internet.

Unlike disturbing videos like the one showing a cat in a blender circulated for all the wrong reasons, the footage of the bear with the parasite stuck to the insides of its body isn’t meant to gross you out, but rather explain the image you can’t unsee with scientific facts. Yet, you can’t help but feel icky.

Image from Getty

There have been instances before when people have spotted bears walking around paying no heed to the parasite coming out of their buttocks, but the video that’s left TikTok users traumatized reportedly shows a tapeworm that’s about 30-foot-long!

It isn’t surprising that the video has caught a lot of attention owing to the length of the parasite, which is baffling!

The viral footage depicts a healthy bear strolling about by a truck on the road while dragging along the massive tapeworm stuck to its body.

At one point you can see the bear stand on its hind legs to look inside the truck, absolutely unbothered by the parasite.

If this is the first time you’ve seen a worm sick out of a bear’s body, you must know it isn’t an extremely rare sighting as these parasites are common among these creatures.

Disturbing long parasites are common in this creature

Alaskan bears are particularly known for tapeworms protruding out of their buttocks and videos showing the same aren’t uncommon on social media.

These animals are prone to carry the parasite because of their diet – raw salmon. The tapeworm enters the bear’s digestive tract through the food chain and continues to grow outside too when the creature leaves behind its excreta carrying the eggs for the next cycle.

Blog Nature explains: “The tapeworm’s eggs are in Alaskan rivers, where they are eaten by crustaceans, which are eaten by salmon, which are eaten by bears.”

The tapeworm draws nourishment from what the bear eats when it is nestled in its stomach where it lives out its days.

Mind you, humans who eat raw or uncooked meat are also known to be definitive hosts for some species of tapeworms.

TikTok users can’t unsee the video

Some TikTok users have lost their appetite after watching the video of the bear hosting a parasite inside its body.

“I don’t think I needed to see that,” said one.

Another said: “I’m not eating spaghetti again”

“I actually hate the thought of tapeworms so much I just wanna cry and be sick everywhere,” wrote one.

“Lmao. I thought it had a parachute rope stuck to it,” another comment read.

One comment read: “Okay, that’s it! I can never eat again.”