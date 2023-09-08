Whether it’s real or not, TikTok users are obsessed with the video of a ginger cat who has gone viral for singing ‘perfectly’ with its owner like a trained vocalist!

Social media users often film themselves doing the goofiest of things with their furry babies and the adorable moments captured in some viral videos instantly make your day better. If you thought the reaction of a pitbull in his owner’s absence or the elderly labrador from TikTok tugged at your heartstrings, wait until you watch the video of the singing cat.

Video of a cat singing with owner goes viral

The video of the orange cat singing with its owner can be found on multiple accounts as several surprised users have posted their reactions to the animal’s unbelievable talent.

The viral clip sees the cat sing almost perfectly in tune repeating after his owner. The original source of the video is unclear.

The cat imitates its owner after every line of the song and to the viewers, it seems like it has been trained to do so. However, some users have questioned the authenticity of the clip as none had seen a cat with the ability to sing like a human so far.

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is possible to digitally create almost anything and the singing cat could also be an AI, as TikTok users have pointed out.

Or, the ginger cat may have vocals different from the other cats on the Internet, and its owner could have edited the its audio to ensure it’s on par with the actual singing.

TikTok users are obsessed with the clip

Not all TikTok users interested in the video believe it’s real. As a lot of them have noted, they love the idea of a cat singing so well with its owner regardless of its origin.

So clearly, people haven’t ruled out the possibility of the cat and its voice being fake, but that isn’t stopping them from enjoying it.

One user wrote: “Even if it’s auto-tune, it’s still cute. I want one.”

“I can’t stop seeing it- it’s not just the cat- it’s the bonding with him & his cat,” said another.

A third user said: “Auto-tune or not I love this cat. He sings just perfectly”

“I think it’s just slowed down and auto-tuned, but still very cute,” read one comment.

