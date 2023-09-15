A declassified video released by the Pentagon to shut down rumors about a UFO called ‘GoFast’ is in the news yet again as it made it to NASA’s UAP report.

NASA aims to shift dialogues around unidentified anomalous phenomena from sensationalism by backing it up with science, which the agency believes can explain the possible existence of extraterrestrials or “aliens.” The report is said to cite several aerial phenomena, including the sighting of the GoFast UFO.

Video of ‘GoFast UFO’ from 2015 resurafces

X (formerly Twitter) users want to learn more about the GoFast UFO as the report by NASA explains the aerial phenomenon that is said to have occurred in 2015.

The Pentagon released the video filmed in 2004 and 2015 by pilots flying fighter jets “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

The statement on the Department of Defense further explains: “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The Pentagon confirmed that the videos circulated on the republic domain after unauthorized release remain “unidentified.”

Unidentified object spotted ‘rotating’ in the sky

The video of the GoFast UFO officially released by the Pentagon shows objects moving quickly in the sky when the pilot filmed one of them spinning mid-air.

The person recording the video says: “Look at that thing, dude! It’s rotating!” as a black-colored disc-shaped object cruises across the sky.

A few seconds into the footage, you can see the alleged UFO turn 180 degrees and come full circle while in motion.

The Pentagon also released another video from 2004 depicting an oblong unidentified object hovering above the water. It was reportedly captured 100 miles over the Pacific.

NASA addresses extraterrestrials

NASA’s latest report doesn’t confirm aliens are real as it establishes there’s no scientific evidence of UAPs being extraterrestrial.

However, the agency is working toward involving an advanced scientific approach to analyze the reports and sightings associated with extraterrestrials without completely ruling out the possibilities.

NASA’s administrator, Bill Nelson, said the agency will continue to do it “transparently” and urged the public to continue to report any unusual sightings.