The unverified footage on TikTok claims seven alleged UFOs flew over Florida as they were escorted by military helicopters. Users fascinated with the video argue it isn’t a real sighting.

Reddit and TikTok users have taken it upon themselves to debunk numerous claims and rumors about UFOs and “aliens” as unrealistic videos are emerging with each passing day. One such rather intriguing sighting allegedly filmed in Florida has attracted immense attention.

Seven ‘UFOs’ fly over Florida

A video going around on TikTok alleges multiple UFOs were filmed when they were cruising over Florida. The original source of the viral footage isn’t known and neither was it reported by any local or national news outlets.

TikTok has gathered a lot of attention for showing one of the most unique sightings, which hasn’t been confirmed. Seven unidentified disc-shaped objects are seen flying in close proximity to one another.

Toward the end of the clip, you can see military aircraft following the alleged UFOs. The caption on the video doesn’t reveal which part of Florida is captured in the footage.

One of the content creators responsible for sharing the video wrote in the overlay text: “I don’t know what’s going on here in Florida or what these objects are. Looks like they escorted out!”

TikTok users debate over unverified video

TikTok users are divided over the authenticity of the video of alleged UFOs.

“I can’t tell if these are real or man-made. Who knows what’s going on,” said one.

Another added: “UFO’s don’t need to fly slow like that. I’m not convinced. All these years they’ve been flying at the speed of light now they’re going to just cruise.”

“Believe it or not that video you posted with the UFOs. My brother and I actually saw one shaped just like that driving down a road back in 79,” said another.

Rumors about ‘aliens’ are on the rise

Extraterrestrial lives known as ‘aliens’ have become a common topic of discussion on social media with people around the world coming forward to make the wildest claims. If you’re looking to expand your knowledge, below is a compilation of the most intriguing theories, rumors, and reports about aliens and UFOs.