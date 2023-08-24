A video appearing to show a plane crash in Russia is being linked to the alleged death of the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claim reports.

The Russian Civil Aviation Authority has reportedly confirmed that Yevgeny was among the passengers on the private jet, which the terrifying video alleges to show. HITC cannot independently confirm if the head of the Wager Group, who has been presumed dead, was on the plane that crashed.

Image from Getty

Video of plane crash linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death

Elon Musk’s platform is flooded with reactions to a video showing a plane crash as reports claim it was carrying Yevgeny.

The terrifying clip was reportedly captured by bystanders and shows the jet missing a wing as it spirals down to the ground.

The plane is at a high altitude as it appears to lose total control before going into a vertical dive and crashing into a field.

A cloud of thick black smoke appears to emerge from the crash site towards the end of the video as people watching the tragedy gasp in shock.

The Telegraph reports all 10 bodies were recovered from the crash site as the rescue operations have concluded.

Head was Wagner Group was reportedly on the jet

The Telegraph reports “according to the airline,” Yevgeny was among the passengers on the plane that crashed in Russia.

The private jet is said to have been traveling from the Russian capital to St. Petersburg, 60 miles north of Moscow, when it came crashing down.

The plane was reportedly carrying three pilots and seven passengers and one of them survived, according to the Russian authorities.

The jet took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and lost signal a few minutes into its flight in a rural region that isn’t near any airfield.

Only two days before the crash, Yevgeny, who has been branded as ‘Putin’s number one enemy, appeared in another video saying he was in Africa “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even freer.”

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny rose to prominence in February 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when the Wagner Group leader and thousands of convicts he recruited from prison led the assault on the city of Bakhmut.

The group was later accused of armed mutiny when the Wagner fighters attacked the military helicopters, killing the pilots as they advanced toward Moscow in June 2023.

A deal was struck with the Wagner Grup leader to move to Belarus after Vladimir Putin called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason” in order to “avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Yevgeny is believed to have met Putin when the latter served as the top aide to St. Petersburg’s Mayor. The head of the Wagner group spent nine years in Soviet prisons for crimes such as robbery and fraud. He took up a career in catering and eventually became a restauranter after being released from jail in 1990.