The US Defense Secretary said US troop deployments would reduce Chinese influence on control of the Panama Canal. Panama said agreeing to host US forces for “rotational, joint training” did not compromise its sovereignty.
Published On 10 Apr 2025
Published On 10 Apr 2025
