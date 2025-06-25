The military wing of Hamas, al-Qassam Brigades, released footage on Wednesday showing how its fighters ambushed two Israeli armoured personnel carriers (APCs) near the Ali Ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Khan Younis.
The second vehicle contained the rescue team that moved in to try and save the first group that was attacked.
Seven Israeli soldiers were killed and more than dozen were wounded, the military confirmed.
Al-Qassam Fighter Storms Israeli APC in Khan Younis, Kills 7 Soldiers in Close-Range Ambush
