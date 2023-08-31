





A Russian stuntman is fortunate to have walked away with only minor injuries after a gnarly car jump gone awry. But apparently even the near death experience won’t stop his plans for future stunts.

Evgeny Chebotarev had been attempting to jump a white Lada Niva SUV from a ramp on one rooftop to the roof of an adjacent building in Karmadon, North Ossetia, which he apparently miscalculated. Instead, the vehicle fell considerably short, crashing into the side of the next building and falling at least 50 feet to the ground.

In the video footage, Chebotarev’s friends could be heard yelling and panicking. However, in other footage taken at the scene, the 32-year-old daredevil can be seen climbing right out of the vehicle’s wreckage, appearing unharmed.

According to TMZ, Chebotarev did suffer minor injuries, later showing off a bloodied leg as well as an X-ray image. But considering that he didn’t seem to be wearing a cast and was able to walk on his leg, it doesn’t appear that he broke any bones. Russian media likewise reported that he had sustained “multiple injuries” in the accident without elaborating.

Chebotarev also assured his 609,000 Instagram followers that he had survived the ordeal. “I almost didn’t survive,” he wrote in an update on Tuesday. “Heading to the hospital. You know, I won’t stop.”

But this isn’t evidently the first time that Chebotarev has cheated death. Two years ago, he wound up in hospital with spinal injuries after launching a car over a river and crashing onto the other side,. He also nearly decapitated himself with a pipe after speed jumping from one car roof to another car on stilts last year.

Chebotarev may say he won’t stop, but perhaps at the very least, he may want to stick to solid ground for the foreseeable future.





