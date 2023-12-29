





Beachgoers in Ventura, CA were slammed with monstrous, over 20-foot-tall waves from an offshore storm on Thursday morning that crashed over seawalls and sent flooding into coastal streets. In total, 20 people were swept away in the water surges and eight were taken to the hospital.

“Because of this wave eight people were transported to local hospitals,” Ventura fire officials said in a statement. “Currently the beaches are closed in Ventura County and so is the Ventura Pier. For your safety, please avoid the area near the ocean, as it can be quite dangerous.”

Video from the scene shows onlookers scrambling to escape the massive waves, which even swept away several vehicles.

Wave hits Pierpont in Ventura, California injuring 8. Video: Colin Hoag pic.twitter.com/IT8yhaRqPA — News Now 24🌐 (@GlobalNewsNow24) December 29, 2023

Ventura police likewise shared video of several people being swept away by the swell while watching the waves from behind a guardrail. In another angle, a pickup truck was tossed around like a toy.

Powerful waves crashed over seawalls along the California coast on Thursday, injuring several people who were swept up in the water while watching the waves.⁣ pic.twitter.com/PbPB7HEf0f — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 29, 2023

The National Weather Service said that coastlines from Southern to Central California are at “exceptional risk” of drowning and damage to structures.

“These are forecast to be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS conditions, as powerful waves and life-threatening rip currents pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures such as piers and jetties,” the agency wrote on Thursday night. “Overall, this is expected to be an exceptional high-surf and coastal flooding event that has not occurred in many years.”

The swells are expected to continue through Saturday, where the highest waves can be found along the central coast. Forecasters say Ventura County could continue to see waves between 10 and 15 feet, while Santa Barbara and Los Angeles County could see waves between 7 and 12 feet. In some locations, waves could even exceed 20 feet.

“Tremendous wave energy across the coastal waters generating extremely dangerous conditions at the beach will continue through this weekend,” the National Weather Service warns. “Powerful cyclones over the northern Pacific waters are sending this long-period swell towards Southern California waters, with reported outer water swell heights of 20-27 feet.”





