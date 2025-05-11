New footage circulating in Palestinian media appears to show undercover Israeli forces “executing” a Palestinian man in Nablus in the occupied West Bank while his hands were raised.

The video captures the moment Rami al-Kakhn, is gunned down by officers disguised in civilian clothing in broad daylight. The killing took place last Thursday in the occupied West Bank.

Despite al-Kakhn’s hands being visibly in the air, the undercover officers open fire.

Israeli police claimed the man was armed and that he was planning attacks. No evidence was provided to back their their allegations.

Social media personality Khaled Safi who publicised the video in a post on X said “the “occupation” (Israel) did not intend to carry out a legal arrest, but rather a cold-blooded field execution!”