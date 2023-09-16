Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) night inside a Denver theater “was way more handsy than it initially appeared — new video shows her groping her date’s crotch as he aggressively paws at her breast,” TMZ reports.
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) night inside a Denver theater “was way more handsy than it initially appeared — new video shows her groping her date’s crotch as he aggressively paws at her breast,” TMZ reports.
Three other people were in...Read more
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline