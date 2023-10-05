Social media is left in shock after a video of activist Ryan Carson being stabbed to death in a Brooklyn accident surfaced online.

On October 4, people came across a video of a community activist being stabbed to death in an unproved attack. The images and videos from the event have left several social media users disturbed.

What happened during the incident

As per reports, Ryan, 32, was waiting at a bus stand alongside his girlfriend, Claudia Morales. Initially, the attacker can be seen walking past the pair. However, as they begin to move, they notice the attacker being violent and kicking something.

The unnamed man soon notices the pair looking at him and confronts them by asking, “What the f**k are you looking at?” The couple quickly realize the danger and Ryan and Claudia are seen walking back. However, the attacker lunges at Ryan, before he trips over the bench.

Following this, he was stabbed multiple times with a knife, one of which pierced his heart. Before running away from the scene, the attacker is seen spitting and punching Ryan. The police noted that the accused was emotionally disturbed. Ryan was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

Claudia Morales breaks silence on her loss

Claudia reportedly took to Twitter and posted an image of a note she found in Ryan’s phone. The outlet reports that the note said to “love Claudia more than she’s ever been loved, which is frankly all she’s ever deserved.”

Ryan’s roommate, Tom Krantz, also broke his silence and said: “He’s really… like the epicenter of an entire community that he created, that he brought together. I don’t think anyone is exaggerating when they say he would give the shirt off his back… He was the guy that bent over backward time and time again to be there with his friends.”

Photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Police have the person of interest

NYPD noted that they have a person of interest as several leads helped them track down the suspect.

In a statement, they said: “We would never call someone out as being a criminal until we have established probable cause to make an arrest.” No other new information has been released so far.