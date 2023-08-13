





A group of neighbors in India were shocked after a trio of live crocodiles turned up from under a cracked sidewalk.

The crocs were discovered when locals went to investigate strange noises that had begun emanating from a section of torn up street. However, they got more than they bargained for when three crocodiles sprang out from the disrupted concrete.

They thought they saw a crack in the sidewalk — then 3 crocodiles emerged https://t.co/LXCEzYzpA0 pic.twitter.com/c06B76Wuv8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2023

Video of the incident, posted to Instagram, shows a group of men corralling one of the crocodiles as it emerged from the hole. Dressed in long red boots and containment suits to protect from bites, the men were able to clamp the first reptile’s jaws shut with a tool as it struggled desperately to free itself.

The crowd watching laughed and cheered, seemingly amused by what appears to be a terrifying ordeal. At one point, the croc flipped in a death roll attempting to escape.

As the men were still dealing with the first crocodile, a second darted out from the lair. In the pandemonium, the second croc made its way towards the shrieking crowd, while the first tried to wriggle away and join its mate. Onlookers could then be seen jumping up and bracing their feet on poles to avoid coming in contact with the second crocodile.

Crocodiles, which can run up to 20 mph, are highly intelligent creatures. According to a recent study, they are even attracted to the sound of frightened babies crying. It’s unclear how these crocodiles found themselves under the sidewalk, but perhaps it was a good thing that they were discovered before happening upon any nearby children.





