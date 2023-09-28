Videos of a fire breaking out at a wedding ceremony in Northern Iraq have flooded the internet after the tragedy left 114 dead.

A bride and groom’s special day turned into their worst nightmare after a massive fire broke out at their wedding. The fire claimed the lives of over 100 people who were present at the ceremony. The tragic incident took place in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province on Tuesday, September 26. Two days after the incident, the internet is teeming with terrifying videos showing the exact moment when the fire started.

Videos from Iraq’s wedding show the moment the fire began

Twitter is filled with videos showing the aftermath of the fire at the wedding in Iraq.

Some show people mourning their loved ones publically, while others show just how terrifying it all looked from the outside. Videos from within the ceremony have also surfaced.

The said wedding was taking place at a hall in Nineveh’s Hamdaniya district. The footage from inside the hall shows what was going on moments before the fire began and the exact moment the tragedy occurred.

One 52-second video shows the bride and groom walking towards the center of the hall for their dance. They are surrounded by wedding guests who have all sat down for a meal. Seconds into their dance, the decorative fireworks go off on the outskirts of the dance floor.

Soon, pieces from the ceiling catch fire and begin falling into the room. The terrified bride and groom move away from the center.

A second video filmed from a different angle shows the chandelier catching fire before fiery pieces start falling on the ground.

Another clip shows the wedding guests clamoring to get out of the hall as the entire room is slowly being engulfed in flames.

The video also shows the roof collapsing into the ground as the guests screech in fear.

Fireworks at the venue could have started the fire

The authorities are yet to reveal the cause of the fire.

However, as per The Mirror, Iraq’s civil defense’s initial report indicates that the fireworks could have caused of the fire. An official cause is yet to be announced.

The death toll at the moment is reported to be 114, but authorities say it could rise in the coming days. The province’s health official Ahmed Dubardani said that several people have suffered serious burns.

“The majority of them were completely burned and some others had 50 to 60% of their bodies burned,” he revealed.