Videos depicting the condition of Lahaina’s tourist attraction, Front Street, destroyed by the deadly fire that has engulfed Hawaii’s Maui island is heart-wrenching.

The locals are forced to evacuate their homes as the wildfire continues to spread, with many jumping into the ocean to escape. Business owners and residents of Front Street have taken to social media to draw attention to the current situation in Lahaina, as most of the town is believed to have burned down to ashes.

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Videos show Front Street reduced to rubble in Maui fires

Front Street in the town of Lahaina, which is very popular with tourists, is severely impacted by the Hawaii fires. The lane housed several businesses and establishments that appear to be almost entirely consumed by the flames that engulfed the town.

Meanwhile, videos showing the damages the fires have caused in Front Street are going around on TikTok, looking like scenes from an apocalyptic show or movie.

One TikTok shows in detail the properties and vehicles parked along Front Street reduced to rubble, without the sign of a single human being.

The same video shows a boat parked at the dock that appears to have been completely burned down by the wildfire despite its proximity to water.

Meanwhile, another video captured from one end of Front Street shows the other part of the region ablaze with widespread flames covering it from all sides.

A few TikTok users have noted that the scary situation in the town of Lahaina looks like a “war zone.”

Beloved Banyan tree in Lahaina is burned down

Twitter users are mourning the ‘loss’ of the large banyan tree in Old Lahaina as the wildfires have burned down much of it.

The tourist attraction was significant for marking the place which once hosted King Kamehameha’s first palace.

In honor of the banyan tree that had grown close to the hearts of travelers and locals by hosting a number of cultural activities under its shade, social media users are sharing throwback pictures and videos from when the tourist attraction was thriving.

The TikTok embedded here claims to show the banyan tree burned down in the fires, but a confirmation from the officials is awaited. It is situated only a block away from Front Street.

Lahaina’s Banyan Court Park is the home to the oldest living Banyan tree on Maui, which is believed to be 150 years old. The historical site was a hub for activities and events throughout the year.

People pray for Hawaii

Much of Hawaii was reportedly under a red flag warning for risk of fire when the wildfire broke out, but the actual cause of it is yet to be determined. The disaster has claimed six lives so far.

People from around the world are praying and hoping the situation in the Maui Island gets better.

One user wrote: “Praying for everyone and the animals. I wish I could help monetarily, but I only have prayers right now.”

“This hurts my heart so much. Praying for Hawaii,” said another.

Another comment read: “Praying for families of Lahaina. That felt like Heaven on Earth and I can’t imagine what these people are going through”

“So much devastation and praying that tree will be okay. Heartbreaking seeing everything gone,” wrote another.