WELLINGTON – New Zealand and Vietnam signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership late on Feb 26, pledging to boost engagement in areas including defence and education, said the two countries in a statement.

The joint statement said Hanoi and Wellington would over the next year develop a joint plan of action focused on strengthening cooperation in areas of political engagement, defence security and oceans, economics trade and investment, climate change, science and technology, education and people-to-people links.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon signed the agreement during a visit to Vietnam to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Strengthening our relationship with Vietnam is incredibly important to New Zealand’s economic future, with more opportunities for businesses at home to access this crucial market,” Mr Luxon said on Feb 27.

“Vietnam is the rising star of Asia, and the opportunities to work together on common goals are enormous,” Mr Luxon said. REUTERS

