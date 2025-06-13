Vietnam officially gained admission to Brics as a “partner country” on Friday, joining a growing group of emerging economies connected to the bloc’s widening agenda urging global cooperation and governance reform.

The announcement came from Brazil , which holds Brics’ rotating presidency in 2025. In a statement, the Brazilian government welcomed Hanoi’s decision, highlighting shared goals of building “a more inclusive and representative international order.”

Brazil touted Vietnam’s population of nearly 100 million and its “dynamic economy” as key factors in the country’s admission.

“Vietnam stands out as a significant player in Asia,” according to the statement. “The country shares with Brics members and partners a commitment to a more inclusive and representative international order.”

“Its efforts in promoting South-South cooperation and sustainable development further strengthen its alignment with the interests of the group,” it added.