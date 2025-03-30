WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s been nearly 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War. To honor the veterans who fought in it, local veteran groups held a commemoration at Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza to remember and honor those who served.

Nearly 50 years after the war many veterans from the Vietnam War have yet to receive a respectful welcome home. On the 50th anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Martie James with the Daughters of the American Revolution hopes to fix that.

“It affects not just them, but their families as well,” James said. “It does the families hearts good to know that their loved one is remembered and their part in serving our country.”

Now almost half a century removed from the end of the war and many Vietnam vets having lived their own lives after returning home, James believes the welcome home would have been helpful when adjusting back to civilian life.

“It is tough coming from having to constantly be on alert and worried about protecting yourself and your buddies to coming home to civilian life where we’re protected,” James said.

Mike Berry like many of his comrades, remembers the reception he got when he first returned home.

“None,” Berry said. “I got off the airplane in Seattle and walked out into the lobby of the airport, just walked out then went on home.”

However, after all the ceremonies and the monuments over the years, Berry believes any ill will toward his welcome home has been smoothed over. Now, he believes preserving the history is what matters most, as many Americans today only know the Vietnam War from history books.

“Very few left of World War II, getting even more thin for Korea, starting to get more and more thin from Vietnam,” Berry said. “And at some point, in time if things like this are not done, it’ll just disappear.”

Honoring veterans one ceremony at a time.

