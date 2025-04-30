The Vietnam War ended before most of the current population was born, but like many young people Hoang Ha Linh was swept up in the excitement of the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon.

Along with thousands of others, teenager Linh camped out overnight to watch Wednesday’s military parade marking 50 years since the metropolis, now called Ho Chi Minh City, fell to communist forces to end two decades of conflict.

Communist Vietnam’s tightly-controlled state media has pumped out a barrage of positive messaging about the anniversary.