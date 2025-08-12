



ECONOMYNEXT – Representatives of Vietnam’s ROX Group have met Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayake to ‘express their readiness to make investments’ in the island nation, the president’s media division said.

“They sought government assistance to establish an industrial zone and indicated interest in the renewable energy and real estate sectors,” the PMD said.

The visit, the PMD said, aimed to identify suitable land and secure the necessary institutional support for these ventures.

Dissanayake “affirmed the government’s commitment to providing all necessary institutional backing for foreign investments”.

The delegation was led by Chairman of the Advisory Board of ROX Group and Chairman of the Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) Tran Anh Tuan.

Also attending the meeting were Chairperson of the ROX Group Nguyen Thi Nguyet Huong, and Chief Officer of the Energy Division Luu Le Chi. (Colombo/Aug12/2025)