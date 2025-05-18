Plastic recycling charity RECOUP said its inaugural summit on 30 April in Leeds was a resounding success. The event, sponsored by WRAP and Ecosurety, appeared to affirm the message that the necessary technology is available, but what’s needed is “more innovation and collaboration with industry and government support to ensure we deliver on the promise of a plastic circular economy”.

Focused on developments in technology that will help to drive improvements in the plastics recycling and resource efficiency value chain, the event hosted attendees from across the plastics value chain.

The morning kicked off with a focused session on advanced recycling technologies, where speakers including Geoff Brighty from Mura Technology, Emmeline Aves of ReVentas, and Sam Pine from Greyparrot, who shared examples of innovation they said was transforming the sector and facilitating the circular economy. Presentations ensued on a variety of available solutions including low carbon dissolution recycling, scalable chemical recycling approaches and AI-based waste intelligence tools. The message appeared to be: technology is available now – but its deployment depends on supportive infrastructure, policy alignment, and commercial investment.

Another breakout session zeroed in on food contact packaging, exploring how innovation is enhancing recycled content in high end applications. Speakers included Jeremy Blake from Amcor, David Bargery from Regis Machinery, and Paul Marshall from Nextek – these presentations addressed the industry’s regulatory, legislative, and cost hurdles. The session covered solutions for producing food grade recycled polypropylene (PP), the removal of contaminants from recycled materials and solutions for converting films back into food-grade material. RECOUP said this session made it clear that with the right technologies and collaborative effort, we can break down existing barriers and realize higher levels of food-contact recycled content.

In the final breakout session, the conversation turned to the role of data in the circular economy – its power, its gaps, and its role in delivering a true circular economy. Sophie Walker from Dsposal, Rachel Warren from Re-universe, and Will Addy from Polytag, came together to highlight the need for good data, stressing how upcoming legislation and new targets require data from the sector to benchmark delivery and progress. It was very apparent throughout the session that inefficient data gathering systems and inaccurate data can hamper progress, however, with effective and accurate data we can make better and more informed choices that play a huge role in delivering a circular economy for plastics and packaging materials.

The day culminated in a dynamic collaborative session led by Robbie Staniforth (Ecosurety), where panellists including Liz Wildman (MARS), Steve Walsh (TOMRA), James Donaldson (Sortology), Angela Doyle (Robinson Packaging), and Paul Mayhew (MBA Polymers). The panel tackled some of the sector’s thorniest issues: infrastructure gaps, technical limitations, greenwashing, and the reality of consumer engagement. The panel called for smarter packaging design, investment into system resilience, and the need to make recycled plastics commercially viable. However, it was also noted that real progress requires more than individual action, reinforcing the importance of joined-up action across industry, government, and innovators, backed by clear policy signals, targeted funding, and infrastructure investment. If we come together to bridge gaps and technical challenges across industry we can allow the plastic circular economy to flourish.

The RECOUP Summit “underscored the critical need for aligned innovation, policy, and investment to drive meaningful progress in plastics recycling and the circular economy”, said the group.