Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the upcoming thriller Merry Christmas stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie is released today in theaters on January 12, 2024.

Merry Christmas Grows On Day Two

Film was carrying low pre release buzz due to dull music and cliche trailer. Film didn’t appeal to masses which is need of hour and that’s why low opening was expected.

Film opened to low numbers on day one morning and due to mixed reports, film failed to grow throughout the day. Film collected 2.30 cr nett Hindi (2.55 cr nett all India) on day one which is way below par. Film jumped by 63% and should collect 3.75 cr nett. Film will cross 4 cr nett tomorrow and will cross 10 cr nett over weekend.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

Friday: 2.30 cr (25 lacs dubbed)

Saturday: 3.75 cr (40 lacs dubbed) (63% jump)

Total: 6.05 cr (65 lacs dubbed)

Film needs to hold on Monday close to Saturday level for any chance of success at box office.

Merry Christmas was filmed in two languages and wrapped in January 2023

Merry Christmas marks the Tamil debut of Raghavan, Kaif and music composer Pritam, as well as the third Hindi film for Sethupathi. The movie has been filmed in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, with distinct supporting casts. In the Hindi version, the roles are played by Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, whereas the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in identical roles. Radhika Apte will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

The principal photography of the film began on December 25, 2021, in Mumbai and wrapped up in January 2023. The film was shot in various locations in Mumbai, including Filmistan Studio and Chitrakoot Studio. The film’s music is composed by Pritam, while the background score is done by Daniel B. George. The film’s cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan and the editing is done by Pooja Ladha Surti.

About Merry Christmas

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg under the banners of Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar Entertainment and UFO Moviez in Hindi and by Lyca Productions in Tamil. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

