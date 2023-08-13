



Brian Flores has both a tough and envious task.

In one way, Flores starts his job as the Vikings defensive coordinator with a huge challenge. Outside of edge rusher Danielle Hunter, linebacker Jordan Hicks and safety Harrison Smith, Minnesota largely fields a young starting defense, with little experience in key roles.

In another way, Flores is taking over a defense that was horrific one year ago. In short, his influence is both welcome and needed for a team that, despite going 13–4 last year, many national pundits believe is ready to have a down year.

To get things turned around, Flores and the defense have taken advantage of every available minute.

“It started in OTAs,” Flores says. “That time in the spring, those meetings, those walkthroughs, minicamp, OTAs, I would say those are the guts of what we put in was installed there, and then we just kind of build on it from there. The recall that they had from spring, that definitely helped a lot of the players this summer. It’s one thing to get the information, memorize it and do exactly what’s on the page, but it’s another thing to have an understanding of why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Last season, under former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, Minnesota ranked 29th in yards per play allowed (5.9), 30th in net yards per pass attempt (6.9), 28th in opponent’s drives ending in points (41.1 percent), and 23rd in pressure rate (19.5 percent), even while leading in a vast majority of their games.

With Donatell, the scheme was largely about playing a Cover 2 shell while blitzing infrequently. Minnesota ranked 24th in blitz percentage despite struggling to generate a pass rush as the year went on.

That’s not going to be a problem under Flores.

Under Flores, the Dolphins achieved two consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2002-03. Bill Ingram/The Palm Beach Post/USA TODAY Network

During his three-year run as the Dolphins head coach, Flores’s defense ranked 11th, second and second again in blitz percentage. Last season, Donatell’s unit blitzed 131 times. With Flores, Miami never blitzed less than 182 occasions.

“I would say this is more my style of defense, for sure,” Smith said after Sunday’s practice. “A lot of stuff is stuff I’ve done before in my career. There’s carryover from all types of schemes. No matter what you want to call it, verbiage, I’ve definitely enjoyed the aggressive nature of it.”

The notion of a more pressure-based scheme will place stress on a secondary that could see newcomer Byron Murphy Jr. starting in the slot, while rookie Mekhi Blackmon (more on him below) and second-year man Akayleb Evans play on the boundaries.

Although there is bound to be tough moments while the corners get acclimated, it’s a welcome change for many who dealt with the struggles of 2022.

“He’s been a very determined leader,” Smith says. “Aggressive, good communication. Great to work with, I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s already brought a ton to the team.”

Flores is also joining Minnesota in a good spot in his career. Only 42 years old, Flores has three years of aforementioned head-coaching experience in Miami and is coming off a one-year stint as linebackers coach with the Steelers.

Although the stop in Pittsburgh was brief, it’s evident how much of an influence Mike Tomlin had on Flores. During his presser, Flores was asked about his oft-used saying, Every dinner isn’t a banquet. He immediately launched into how he stole the moniker from Tomlin.

“He’s got plenty,” Flores said of Tomlin’s sayings. “Mike, every meeting you get a nugget. I feel like I’m pretty good in front of the room, I’ve told people this. I’m in there everyday writing notes. It was a great experience. I’d say I’ve sampled a few of his nuggets since being here.”

Now in Minnesota, Flores hopes to impart the wisdom of both himself and Tomlin, who also spent a year in Flores’s current role before becoming Pittsburgh’s head man in 2007.

Going forward, the task won’t be easy for Flores. But the Vikings are taking on the defensive rebuild believing they have the right man for the job.

Best thing I saw: Justin Jefferson not being human

It’s impossible to watch the Vikings for any amount of time and not see a Jefferson highlight. On Sunday, it didn’t take long, with the team working on some red zone, 7-on-7 drills.

On one rep, Jefferson ran a corner route into zone coverage. The space was occupied by Blackmon, Smith and fellow safety Josh Metellus. Quarterback Kirk Cousins lofted the ball in Jefferson’s direction anyway—and was rewarded for his confidence as Jefferson lept and made the catch look routine.

Jefferson is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year after totaling 128 catches for 1,809 yards (both league-highs) in 2022. Don’t be surprised if he threatens both marks this autumn.

Best thing I heard: Kevin O’Connell talking about bragging rights between two USC rookies

Addison was drafted at No. 23 by the Vikings in April. Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Speaking with O’Connell after practice, he was effusive in his praise for rookie receiver Jordan Addison. When I mentioned that Addison’s former teammate at USC, rookie Mekhi Blackmon, looked pretty good, the coach’s eyes lit up.

O’Connell then proceeded to tell a story about how he challenged both Addison and Blackmon to see who would win the first reps between the two this offseason. Both responded with confidence, but it was Addison who took that victory.

The best news for Vikings fans? Both have done nothing but impress in camp thus far.

Rookie who impressed: Mekhi Blackmon, CB

This wasn’t a planned theme, I promise. But again, we have to go with Blackmon, who was fantastic on Sunday as a rookie third-round pick.

Despite his size at 5’11″and 178 pounds, Blackmon held his own in one-on-one drills against both Jefferson and Addison.

In the team period, he was also sticky in man coverage. It was a good showing for a mid-round rookie, who could very well be starting Week 1 on the perimeter when Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers come to town.

Veteran who impressed: Byron Murphy Jr., CB

Murphy did a terrific job in team drills, showing why general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah brought him in as Minnesota’s top free-agent acquisition this offseason. Murphy, who signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract after playing his rookie deal with the Cardinals, made a few splash plays in Sunday’s 11-on-11 drills.

First, Murphy came off the right side on a blitz and would have had a sack of Cousins. The design was excellent from Flores, and the disguise matched the call. A few series later, Murphy dropped into the middle of the field and made a lunging pass breakup.

For a secondary loaded with young corners, Murphy needs to anchor the group. He looked the part while I was in town.

Song of the day: “Stay With You” by the Goo Goo Dolls

This was my choice for two reasons: First, I love the Goo Goo Dolls. Great band. Second, the song title is appropriate. After going 13–4, few are picking the Vikings to repeat as NFC North champs.

While repeating a 13-win season is unlikely, Minnesota should be explosive offensively and certainly be better-coached defensively.



